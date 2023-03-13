CareCloud’s medSR Division to Highlight Healthcare Consultation Services at ViVE 2023

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its medSR division will sponsor and exhibit in booth 2503 at the upcoming ViVE 2023 conference, March 26-29 in Nashville.



The ViVE event is an eagerly anticipated annual event that unites experts from around the world to share their ideas and insights for the future. It covers a wide range of topics, from technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT, to sustainability, diversity, and social responsibility.

At booth 2503, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with medSR representatives and explore their exceptional consultation services. As the consulting division of CareCloud, medSR specializes in providing top-notch information technology and operations solutions to organizations seeking to enhance their business operations. Their extensive expertise in revenue cycle management, operations improvement, information technology strategy and support, all within a single firm, makes them a reliable partner for hospitals and businesses looking to streamline their operations. Working hand in hand with their clients, medSR is able to grasp their unique business requirements and develop customized solutions that are both efficient and effective.

“In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, it is crucial for hospital systems to have a comprehensive understanding of the latest technologies and industry trends to deliver optimal care to their patients,” said Dwight Garvin, medSR executive vice president and chief operations officer. “By partnering with medSR, hospital systems can benefit from a broad range of specialized consultation services that are designed to optimize their operations, enhance their revenue cycle management, and develop information technology strategies that align with their unique business needs. This holistic approach to healthcare management enables hospital systems to not only reduce costs but also prioritize quality patient care, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for their communities.”

medSR plays an essential role in helping healthcare providers meet the increasing pressures to deliver high-quality care while reducing costs. To learn more about how CareCloud’s medSR division can help transform your healthcare organization, visit booth 2503 at the ViVE conference.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

