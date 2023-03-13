Submit Release
ETHISPHERE NAMES NOBLIS AS ONE OF THE 2023 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® FOR THE 11th TIME

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices

/EIN News/ -- Reston, Va., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Since 2008, Noblis has been recognized 11 times and is one of only three honorees in the engineering services category. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

“Ethics, respect, innovation and efficiency sit at the heart of the Noblis experience, so we’re honored that Ethisphere has again recognized us for our commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “Our clients and the public deserve nothing less than work that meets the highest standards of excellence, conducted in an environment where objectivity and integrity are the hallmarks.”

“Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” said Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Noblis for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Noblis

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.


Heather Williams
Noblis, Inc.
571.459.9725
heather.williams@noblis.org

