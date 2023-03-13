Life science tools market accounted for US$ 117.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7% - By PMI
The report "Life Science Tools Market, By Product, By Technology, By Application- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Life Science Tools Market refers to a broad range of equipment, reagents, and other consumables that are used in various areas of biological research, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and other applications in the life sciences. These tools play a critical role in advancing scientific understanding of biological processes, developing new therapeutics and diagnostics, and ultimately improving human health.
Some of the key product categories within the life science tools market include:
• Genomics: Products for analyzing genetic information, such as sequencing platforms, microarrays, and PCR reagents.
• Proteomics: Products for studying the structure and function of proteins, such as mass spectrometry systems, protein arrays, and chromatography systems.
• Cell analysis: Products for studying the behavior and function of cells, such as flow cytometry systems, cell counters, and imaging systems.
• Drug discovery: Products for identifying and developing new drugs, such as high-throughput screening systems, assay reagents, and lab automation systems.
The healthcare industry's attempts to create and commercialize medicines for rare diseases, often known as orphan diseases, are referred to as the rare disease market. In the United States, rare diseases typically affect fewer than 200,000 people, while in Europe they typically impact less than 1 in 2,000 persons.
Analyst View:
Rise in investments by government and nongovernment organizations: The federal government in Germany clearly emphasizes on higher education and research through various strategies and initiatives across the country. Some of these strategies include the Excellence Strategy, the Excellence Initiative, the new High-Tech Strategy, and the Internationalization Strategy. The federal governments and German state provide around 30% of the overall spending on R&D in the country. Additionally, the federal and state governments have also collaborated for subsidy projects of national significance. Thus, growth in investments by government and nongovernment organizations for R&D linked life sciences tools research and academics are projected to boost the target market growth.
Top main companies included:
• Agilent Technologies
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Bruker Corporation
• GE Healthcare
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• Danaher Corporation
• Illumina, Inc.
• Merck KGaA
Trend & Opportunity:
Growing demand for flexible wearables, flexible displays, and smart watches is anticipated to further support growth of the global market. Additionally, growing adoption of flexible electronics in smart applications is projected to create lucrative business opportunity to major manufacturers and vendors in the global market over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
• In November 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced a new generation of ICP-OES systems for laboratories serving the environmental, energy, food, chemicals, and materials markets. The new Agilent 5800 ICP-OES and 5900 ICP-OES systems incorporate an entirely new layer of smart capabilities that deliver deeper insight into samples, processes, and operational status. Greater instrument intelligence enables labs to avoid unplanned downtime, and take a more pro-active approach to reduce the need to premeasure samples.
• In July 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a rapid, point-of-care, SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test for use with its broadly available BD Veritor Plus System. The launch of this new assay that delivers results in 15 minutes on an easy-to-use, highly portable instrument is critical for improving access to COVID-19 diagnostics because it enables real-time results and decision making while the patient is still onsite.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Scope of the Report:
1. Global Life Science Tools Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Sanger Sequencing
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o NGS
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Nucleic Acid Preparation
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o PCR & qPCR
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Nucleic Acid Microarray
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Flow Cytometry
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Separation Technologies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Mass Spectrometry
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Electron Microscopy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o NMR
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Global Life Science Tools Market, By Technology, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Genomic Technology
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Proteomics Technology
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Cell Biology Technology
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Lab Supplies & Technologies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Other Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
3. Global Life Science Tools Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Government & Academic
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Biopharmaceutical Company
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Health Care
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Industry
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
4. Global Life Science Tools Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
