Edison Interactive’s Nick Stanitz-Harper Honored as 2023 Denver Business Journal 40 Under 40 Recipient

DENVER , CO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Interactive is pleased to announce Nick Stanitz-Harper, CRO and co-founder of Edison Interactive, was among those named to the 2023 Denver Business Journal 40 Under 40. Each year, the Denver Business Journal recognizes 40 local professionals under 40 for their business success and community contributions.

Stanitz-Harper, a long-time entrepreneur and Colorado native, co-founded Edison in 2016 and has been paramount to the organization’s exceptional growth. Under his leadership, the company has received numerous awards, including being named to the Inc. 5000 (ranked 144 in 2021, 1105 in 2022) and Inc. Regionals (ranked 27 in 2022, 19 in 2023), became one of 50 Colorado Companies to Watch and was acknowledged as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 organization coming in at 254.

In addition, his efforts have led to an increased headcount by 1,900%, 165% year-over-year revenue growth since the company’s inception and he has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for Edison’s technology that is enhancing end-user experiences across the globe. His vision for innovative connected devices is driving digital transformation at Fortune 500 companies across a multitude of industries with fully customizable television, mobile phone, tablet and connected vehicle solutions.

“I am incredibly honored to be named to the DBJ 40 Under 40. This year’s class is an exceptional group of leaders and I’m grateful to stand alongside some of Denver’s best,” said Nick Stanitz-Harper, CRO and co-founder of Edison Interactive. “Achieving this milestone is also a testament to the entire Edison team, our partners, customers and investors who continue to believe in our mission and vision to drive digital transformation and create more meaningful connected device solutions.”

Stanitz-Harper was recognized at the Denver Business Journal’s award ceremony on March 9, 2023.

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and beyond. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.