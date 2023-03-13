Soybean Meal Market to record a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period, Future Opportunities and Regional Insights

Soybean Meal Market size is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for nutrient-rich food products for humans and animals. The analysis was conducted by dividing Soybean Meal Market into three major segments: source, application and distribution channel.

New York, US, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Food and Beverage business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " Soybean Meal Market ". The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Soybean Meal Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 109.41 Bn in 2021 to USD 150.89 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1 percent.



Soybean Meal Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 109.41 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 150.89 Bn. CAGR 4.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 289 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Source, Application and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The main aim of the report is to provide a complete analysis of the soybean meal market in simple language, employing qualitative and quantitative data. The Soybean Meal Market report forecasts growth rate of the market. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends in each segment from 2022-2029. It includes a comprehensive analysis of the soybean meal market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The report covers all the main aspects of the market with an analysis of the value chain, PESTLE Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, market forecasts in terms of value competitive landscape, key players benchmarking, market dynamics and future trends in the Soybean Meal Market.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional soybean meal market size. The primary and secondary research methods were used to get the data and the data was gathered by using both methodologies to get accurate and error-free findings on the soybean meal market. The primary research included interviews with industry participants, subject-matter experts, high-level executives of key market players, industry consultants and other experts. The secondary research includes data collection from the selected set of sources for the soybean meal market report. The PESTLE analysis used in the report, aids in the development of company strategies. Political variables help to figure out how much a government can influence the soybean meal market. Economic variables aid in the analysis of economic performance drivers that have an impact on the soybean meal Market. Understanding the impact of the surrounding environment and the influence of environmental concerns on the market is aided by legal factors. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the soybean meal Market.

Soybean Meal Market Overview

Soybean meal is a by-product of soybean oil extraction. It is a rich source of protein used for livestock diets and humans. The animal husbandry industry majorly uses high- nutrient contents of soybean meal to manufacture food products for animals.

Soybean Meal Market Dynamics

The soybean meal market is majorly driven by the high demand for protein enriched food from both humans and animals . During the forecast period, the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by soybean meal. The factor that is also expected to contribute to the soybean meal market growth is the increasing pet health and pet trend. The fluctuating prices of soybean meal and the easy availability of alternative meals are expected to pose a challenge to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing usage of healthcare products and protein drinks is expected to create various opportunities in the future.

Soybean Meal Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is the biggest manufacturer of soybean meal because countries such as China and India produce more than 30 percent of the global soybean meal production. In the region, soybean meal is used in large varieties of products such as health food, cosmetics, bakery products and manufacturing of antibiotics.

The North America region is the biggest consumer of health supplements and dietary food products made from soybean meal. The soybean market in the region is growing majorly due to the increasing preference for a healthy lifestyle, which has resulted in an increase of 3 percent in the consumption of soybean meal by the nutraceutical industry in the region.

Soybean Meal Market Segmentation

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Food Products

Beverages

Healthcare Products

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

E-Commerce

Others



Soybean Meal Market Key Competitors include:

Cargill, Inc.(US)

Bonne Vie Soybean Meal(US)

IDES Corporate(US)

Minnesota Soybean Processors(US)

Agrocorp International(Singapore)

Wudi Deda Agriculture Co., Ltd.(Saudi Arabia)

MJI Universal Pvt. Ltd.(Singapore)

Agro Ind Group(Romania)

Granol Industria(Switzerland)

Denofa(Norway)

Gimatex Industries Pvt. Ltd.(India)

Eco Export(India)

Gauri Agrotech Products Pvt. Ltd.(India)

Vippy Industries Ltd.(India)

Ajanta Soya Limited.(India)

Titan Biotech(India)

•Mukwano Group(Uganda)

Nordic Soya(Finland)

Shafer Commodities Inc.(Canada)

Key questions answered in the Soybean Market are:

What is Soybean Meal?

What is the expected Soybean Meal Market size by 2029?

What are the global trends in the Soybean Meal Market?

What are the major challenges that the Soybean Meal Market could face in the future?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Soybean Meal Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Soybean Meal?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Soybean Market?

What growth strategies are the market players considering to increase their presence in Soybean Meal Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Soybean Meal Market?

Who held the largest market share in Soybean Meal Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Source, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

