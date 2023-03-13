First Workshop on Digital Documentation of World Heritage in the Arab region for 'Dive into Heritage'

From 11 to 17 March 2023, UNESCO is organising the First Workshop on Digital Documentation for World Heritage in the Arab region for 'Dive into Heritage.'

'Dive into Heritage' is a project supported by the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia that aims at creating an innovative online platform to present digital data of UNESCO World Heritage sites in the Arab region and its related intangible heritage. The project, which underwent a regional survey, a reflection phase, and a mapping of digital data in the Arab region, highlighted the need to enhance capacities of youth and regional experts in the field of digital heritage documentation, digital workflows and data processing.

To this end, UNESCO is collaborating with its partners in the Arab region, including existing UNESCO chairs in the Arab States and Category 2 Centres under the auspices of UNESCO, to organise a series of capacity building activities within the framework of the 'Dive into Heritage' project. The first workshop is taking place from 11 to 17 March 2023 in Oman, in collaboration with the UNESCO Chair for World Heritage Management and Sustainable Tourism at the German University of Technology in Muscat, Oman, the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage (ARC-WH), and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman.

The main objective of the workshop is to enhance the understanding and knowledge of participating heritage experts, students, and emerging heritage professionals in dealing with the documentation of World Heritage using the latest digital technologies. The first workshop gathers site managers, emerging heritage professionals and students from Arab States to learn more about digital tools to document and model World Heritage sites. Participants will learn the basics in surveying and data acquisition as well as data processing methods for 3D models of cultural heritage sites. The workshop includes theoretical lectures (3D surveying, photogrammetry, laser scanning) and practical work in the field at the UNESCO World Heritage property of Bahla Fort (Nizwa, Oman).

At the end of the workshop, the participants will present the outcomes of their field recording work and data processing and should be able to understand the full digital workflow and its different stages. The workshop is expected to equip the participants with knowledge and skills to improve the documentation and conservation of World Heritage sites in the Arab region and their Outstanding Universal Value, and contribute to the preservation and promotion of these sites. The 'Dive into Heritage' project is an important step towards making UNESCO World Heritage more accessible by using the latest technologies available and safeguarding it for our future generations.

Generously funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the Programme on Culture and Digital Technologies, the 'Dive into Heritage' project is currently in its Pilot Phase and runs until 31 December 2024.