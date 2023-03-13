NewtekOne, Inc. Updates Market on Financial Holding Company Transition and Forecasts

Will Hold Conference Call to Discuss with Q&A On Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:30am ET

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) (the “Company”) today updated the market on its financial holding company transition and forecasts. Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call with Q&A on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, to discuss this information in greater detail.

On January 6, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of National Bank of New York City ("NBNYC"), withdrew its BDC election, and became a financial holding company. On January 13, 2023, Newtek Business Services Corp. changed its name to NewtekOne® and NBNYC, the 59-year-old nationally chartered bank, was renamed Newtek Bank, National Association, a wholly owned subsidiary of NewtekOne. As a result, NewtekOne, a financial holding company, no longer qualifies as a regulated investment company for federal income tax purposes and will no longer qualify for accounting treatment as an investment company. Going forward, Newtek Bank, N.A. and NewtekOne's former portfolio companies and other subsidiaries will be consolidated in the Company’s financial statements. As a result, NewtekOne's financial reporting metrics will change beginning with the first quarter 2023 quarterly report.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Given the volatility in capital markets and banking deposit funding, we thought it would be useful to update the market on our transition to a financial holding company. Important to note, neither NewtekOne or its subsidiaries are borrowers or depositories with Silicon Valley Bank or Silvergate Bank. In addition, Newtek Bank, N.A., as a depository, only accepts USD currency and has zero exposure to any depositor or borrower who wants to transact in crypto currency, and does not accept or recognize it as a form of currency or barter.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “Newtek Bank, N.A. estimates it will raise up to $150 million in additional bank deposits in the first quarter of 2023, in addition to the $120 million in deposits inherited from NBNYC at the close of the acquisition on January 6, 2023. Newtek Bank’s cost-of-funds acquisition model assumed the deposits to be raised during its first three quarters of operations to be of a higher-cost nature versus non-interest bearing (www.newtekbank.com). We believe that Newtek Bank can afford this level of cost of funds as it still has a material cost savings over NewtekOne’s legacy BDC cost of funds, and does not invest in low-yielding securities or fixed income investments except for a de minimis amount of securities for liquidity.”

Mr. Sloane further commented, “Our current loan fundings in the first quarter of 2023 were adjustable-rate loans with double-digit initial coupons in the SBA 7(a) category, which enables us to have a net interest margin of over 5% even in this higher interest rate environment. Gain-on-sale margins of SBA 7(a) loans have improved by greater than 1.50% to 2.0%, net to Newtek, since the fourth quarter of 2022 due to what we believe is the demand for floating-rate government guaranteed loans which can get favorable mark-to-market treatment even in a rising-rate environment. Lastly, the Company is comfortable to reiterate its recently released first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on a consolidated basis as well as its 2023 and 2024 annual earnings guidance on a consolidated basis in a range of $1.70 to $2.00 per share and a range of $2.80 to $3.20 per share, respectively, given current trends in the market.”

Mr. Sloane concluded, “As a BDC, the Company valued its assets at fair value and had taken the appropriate write-downs as of December 31, 2022, and we believe our assets have the appropriate market value. We believe our recent transition to a financial company leave us very well positioned, different from other bank holding companies whose success depends almost entirely on low-cost deposits and low-margin fixed-rate assets. Our business model is the antithesis of this latter approach and positions us for success in the market. We look forward to our first quarter 2023 earnings report as well as other updates that we will make to analysts and market participants.”

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events-and-presentations. To receive a dial-in number, participants are requested to register at a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on Newtek’s website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of 90 days.

