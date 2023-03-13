Little Leaves Behavioral Services Announces the Opening of Its Newest Location in Frederick, Maryland

Seventh ABA therapy center in the state meets growing need for high-quality, early intervention resources for young children with autism

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for preschool-aged children on the autism spectrum, today announced its new location in Frederick, Maryland, is open and accepting clients. Marking its seventh center in the state, the expansion reflects Little Leaves’ commitment to making high-quality Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) more widely available in communities with the most need.

The center’s team of highly trained professionals provides evidence-based ABA therapy to support young children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges, allowing them to grow and succeed. The program, specifically designed for children ages 18 months to 6 years with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis, is run in a preschool-like setting to help improve school-readiness skills and build independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff partners with the child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapeutic plans.

According to a recent study published in Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), autism rates are on the rise, having tripled among young children from 2000-2016. Given the increase, the AAP now recommends all children be formally screened for autism spectrum disorder at their 18- and 24-month-old well-child visits, and notes pediatricians will begin monitoring babies for signs of autism at their first well-child visit.

“At Little Leaves, we believe all children with an ASD and their families should have access to quality ABA therapy,” said R. Justin Boyd, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA, regional director, DC Metro, Little Leaves. “It’s proven that early detection and intervention greatly benefit children with autism and help them increase language and communication, improve social and play skills, and reduce unwanted behaviors such as aggression. We look forward to serving more families in Maryland and working to provide the best long-term outcomes for children.”

Dr. Boyd is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and licensed psychologist with over 15 years of experience working with children diagnosed with ASD and other neurodevelopmental disorders. Before joining Little Leaves, he served as a supervising psychologist with the Neurobehavioral Unit outpatient program at the Kennedy Krieger Institute. Dr. Boyd holds an M.S. in special education and a Ph.D. in school psychology from the University of Oregon. He is a member of the American Psychological Association, Association for Behavior Analysis International, and Maryland Association for Behavior Analysis. His research has been presented at regional and national conferences and workshops, and published in peer-reviewed journals.

Located at 7435 Technology Way, Suite A, the new Little Leaves center has the capacity to serve up to 24 clients and will create 30 new employment opportunities for jobseekers, including experienced BCBAs and registered behavior technicians. The center includes dedicated space for specialized individual therapy, group therapy, and play.

The Frederick center joins Little Leaves’ current Maryland locations in Columbia, Germantown, Lutherville, Millersville, Silver Spring and White Marsh. Little Leaves operates 14 centers on the East Coast across Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Little Leaves Behavioral Services is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence®. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

For more information on availability, please visit https://littleleaves.org/frederick/.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a full-time, center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with autism spectrum disorder, run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children ages 1-6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician, addressing individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence.

Press Contact Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Little Leaves (215) 681-0770 jleckstrom@rosecomm.com