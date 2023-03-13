Palestinian Hospitals Network in Al-Quds Highly Commends HM the King's Efforts to Support Holy City, its Inhabitants

MOROCCO, March 13 - The Palestinian hospitals network in Al-Quds highly commended HM King Mohammed VI's efforts to support the Holy City and its inhabitants in all fields, expressing satisfaction and welcoming the results of its visit to Morocco as well as the warm welcome he received, within the framework of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency's action plan for social support.

In a letter addressed to the agency, the heads of the charitable hospitals "Al Makassed Al Khayria", "Augusta Victoria- Al-Mutala", "Mar Youssef - Al-Fransawi", the Red Crescent and the Arab Health Center highlighted the working methodology of the agency, which is under the Al-Quds Committee, as well as its rigorous follow-up on the ground of all programs and projects launched in the Holy City.

The representatives of the network expressed their admiration for the operational, technical and professional level of the Moroccan medical staff, "its exemplary moral qualities, its humanism as well as for the warm welcome that the Palestinian medical delegation of Al-Quds received from the agency and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection."

"We are delighted by this hospitality and affection that you have shown us, which strengthens our confidence in our common destiny and in a better future," they wrote, expressing their aspiration to further strengthen "the good bilateral relations that allow Palestinians, men and women, to benefit from the knowledge provided in Moroccan universities and the high quality services of medical executives."

"We left your country with its legendary hospitality, imploring the Almighty to grant the Kingdom of Morocco security, tranquility and prosperity, and to grant HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, health and long life, and to preserve Him as the guarantor of justice and surround the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency with His high benevolence.”

During a visit to the Kingdom from February 20 to 27, the Palestinian medical delegation was briefed on the development of the health system in Morocco, with a view to the implementation of the social protection generalization, in accordance with the High Royal instructions.

On the other hand, the delegation participated in a symposium on the emergency and relief system, with the participation of executives from the Ministry of Health, attended the signing of an agreement with the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency for the establishment of a unit for monitoring, coordination and follow-up of emergency and relief cases in Al-Quds, and held a series of meetings with officials from the Ministry of Health, the Agency and the National Order of Doctors.

