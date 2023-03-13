Manama: Upper House Speaker Meets with Parliamentary Officials to Discuss Strengthening Multidimensional Cooperation

Submit Release
MOROCCO, March 13 - The Moroccan Parliament was elected, in the person of Councillor Kamal Ait Mik (National Rally of Independents Party), member of the Bureau of the International Forum of Young Parliamentarians, for a two-year term (2023-2025), during the 146th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held from 11 to 15 March in Manama.

Kamal Ait Mik was a candidate for this position, along with a young parliamentarian member of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates.

At the same time, the 12-member Bureau of the International Forum of Young Parliamentarians elected Dan Garden MP, a member of the British House of Commons, as its Chair.

The Forum of Young Parliamentarians is one of the most important bodies of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. It is a platform where young parliamentarians from around the world deliberate on issues of political participation, democracy promotion, human rights and sustainable development.

This is the first election of a young Moroccan parliamentarian to the Forum's board.

Founded in 1889, the Inter-Parliamentary Union is the international organization of the world's parliaments and a key partner of the United Nations.

MAP: 13 March 2023

