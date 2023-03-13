Juvenile Fiction Picture Book Will Be a Winner Among Young Sports Fans of All Ages

Xulon Press presents a special story with an inspiring message about sports participation – a message to be appreciated both on and off the athletic field.

MILLSAP, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lauren Christenson gives youngsters a fun-to-read story about a big, important sporting event in They Call Him Coach ($14.99, paperback, 9781662871290; $26.99, hardcover, 9781662871306; $5.99, e-book, 9781662871313).

Christenson's new juvenile fiction is based on a true story that happened in Texas during the fall of 2021. All eyes in town were on the Eagles as they faced the last play of the game in overtime against a rival team, competing to go to the state championship. With the game on the line, young readers will follow along as the coaches and players dig deep on a last chance gamble to finish the game with a trick play. Will they succeed and get their chance to play on the biggest stage of Texas 3A High School football? Christenson sets the perfect tone for children to understand the story's special message, enhancing the overall message with colorful illustrations.

"My husband and his football team inspired this story as well as what the atmosphere is like to play in a game that is deep in the playoffs and has a chance to play at the state championship on the line," said Christenson. "An atmosphere of rollercoaster emotions throughout the game, the fans cheering so loud you cannot hear or think, and the oneness that is displayed by the community coming together."

Lauren Christenson has been an educator for the past 15 years. She taught high school English and coached various sports before becoming a school librarian eight years ago. She has served children from ages Pre-K through 12th grade. Lauren grew up in a sports loving family and married a high school football coach. They have four children, two boys and two girls, who are all involved in multiple sports such as football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and track. She lives in a small town in Texas near the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex where the community comes together to cheer on the Eagles under the Friday night lights. From a little girl, Christenson has always wanted to be an author. She found her niche when she began her role as elementary librarian and fell in love with picture books. Christenson enjoys spending time with her family, watching her husband coach and her kids play sports. She also enjoys playing sports and reading.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. They Call Him Coach is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

