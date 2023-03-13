Submit Release
Baker Hughes Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes BKR will hold a webcast on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). A press release announcing the results will be issued at 7 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes BKR is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Thomas Millas
+1 713-879-2862
thomas.millas@bakerhughes.com


