New American Funding Names Pat Bolan New Chief Production Officer

Bolan brings over 30 years of production and leadership experience to the NAF sales team.

TUSTIN, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding is pleased to announce that Pat Bolan has been named as its new Chief Production Officer. Bolan will lead the effort to grow the company's retail sales and brings a mature level of leadership to this division. In this role, he will ensure that NAF's retail sales division is set up for success and growth in 2023 and beyond.

Drawing on his 30+ years of leadership and origination experience, Bolan helps his team find creative solutions to overcome obstacles they may face. He is passionate about developing strong leaders and teaching others to reach their own personal goals, with a proven history of coaching his teams successfully to double and even triple their production.

His tenured experience in the mortgage industry will help influence the growth of NAF's sales team, the overall structure of retail sales, and the synergies between all departments at NAF.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Pat to the team," said Christy Bunce, President of New American Funding. "He is experienced in many facets of the mortgage business, and his track record speaks for itself. We already have a very strong sales team, and bringing Pat onboard as the new leader will help us reach even greater heights."

Prior to joining NAF, Bolan served as a Division Manager at one of the nation's largest lenders where he developed a sales team from scratch. He was also able to build an operations team that enabled the loan officers in his division to produce at a very high level. Additionally, he has experience as a Divisional President and SVP, Director of Retail Mortgage Sales in previous roles.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 244,700+ loans for approximately $64.5 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding, LLC