MD Logic Health and Cynthia Thurlow, NP Launch Inositol

MIAMI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MD Logic Health ("MD Logic,") a leading provider of USA-made professional-grade nutraceuticals and physician-recommended dietary supplements, is excited to announce its second collaboration with Cynthia Thurlow NP, the best-selling author of IF45 The Intermittent Fasting Transformation and the host of Everyday Wellness podcast.

Cynthia Thurlow, NP expressed her enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "I am so thrilled to announce the launch of my second product, Inositol, in collaboration with MD Logic Health. Our first collaboration with Creatine has been a resounding success, and I have no doubt that Inositol will be, as well. MD Logic Health's expertise and experience in formulation, execution, and science are unparalleled. Our wellness community's support for their products is a testament to the quality of their impeccable GMP standards and their rigorous double laboratory analysis of every ingredient for purity, potency, identity, and strength."

The latest product developed under this collaboration is Inositol by Cynthia Thurlow, powered by MD Logic Health. Myo-inositol, a naturally occurring organic compound produced by the liver and kidney, plays a crucial role in regulating the body's response and hormones associated with mood and cognition.

Inositol was chosen for this collaboration due to the mounting body of evidence and clinical data supporting its beneficial effects on metabolic flexibility, sleep enhancement, and brain function. Additionally, the wellness community has expressed a strong interest in a product that supports sleep architecture and metabolic pathways.

Scott Emmens, MD Logic's Cofounder, noted that "Cynthia's goals align perfectly with MD Logic's mission and philosophy to create supplements made from the purest, ethically, and sustainably sourced raw materials to create potent and effective nutraceuticals. As a biohacker and longevity enthusiast, I have personally used Inositol for sleep and brain function. During my research on Inositol, I discovered that it should be an integral part of my coffee routine. The research supporting the benefits of inositol for metabolic flexibility, better sleep, and brain function is compelling and robust."

To celebrate the launch of this exciting new product, MD Logic Health is offering pre-launch incentive pricing starting March 11, 2023, for one week only. Visit http://www.mdlogichealth.com for more information.

About Cynthia Thurlow

Cynthia Thurlow, NP, intermittent fasting and nutrition expert, author, and a two-time TEDx speaker. Cynthia is passionate about helping people find wellness through the healing power of nutrition and fasting. Cynthia hosts and co-hosts two informative and engaging Podcasts "Everyday Day Wellness" and the "Intermittent Fasting Podcast. She has interviewed hundreds of top experts from around the world. Cynthia believes it is possible to feel better tomorrow than you do today and wants to equip you to experience that freedom!

"Wellness starts from within. I believe firmly that through lifestyle choices, dietary changes, and supplementation you can live a healthier life today than you did yesterday. The healing journey begins one step at a time.

To learn more about Cynthia Thurlow please, visit her here.

To listen to her Everyday Wellness Podcast, click on this link.

To listen to her Intermittent Fasting Podcast, click on this link.

About MD Logic Health

MD Logic Health has been dedicated to Supplementing Life since 2005. As passionate health and wellness advocates, we strive to provide you with the highest quality supplements to help you live your best life. Our commitment to quality is the foundation of our company, and we take great pride in using superior ingredients in every MD Logic Health product.

Each dietary and non-dietary ingredient undergoes rigorous testing for identity, strength, purity, and composition compliance to ensure maximum effectiveness before use. We believe that our customers deserve nothing but the best, which is why we uphold these standards at every step of our process.

To learn more about us please, visit us at https://www.mdlogichealth.com.

