Grace Bay Resorts Celebrates 30 Years Of Timeless Luxury In Turks And Caicos

Grace Bay Resorts, the boutique developer and operator of the finest luxury resorts and branded residences in Turks and Caicos, today unveils an array of exceptional new guest experiences and luxuries to toast its 30-year anniversary. From new culinary partnerships to celebrations that bring together the destination's most sought-after activities, Grace Bay Resorts is once again setting the bar higher than ever for this milestone year. Not-to-be-missed moments and new handcrafted experiences are waiting to be discovered throughout the brand's portfolio of luxury resorts and private villas, including the iconic Grace Bay Club, the award-winning flagship property and the island's first all-oceanfront-suite luxury resort, and the upcoming South Bank Resort and Marina set to open at the end of 2023 with expansive villas fronting and the first five and a half acre manmade lagoon open to the sea in Turks and Caicos.

"This is a very special year for Grace Bay Resorts as we celebrate the one-year anniversary of Rock House, the unveiling of exciting new properties and expansions of our existing resort and private villa portfolio," said Nikheel Advani, COO and Principal, Grace Bay Resorts. "We're incredibly proud to be one of the fastest-growing independent luxury developers, owner, and operators in the Caribbean – a privilege we humbly owe to our residents, loyal guests, travel partners, and team members who have embraced our culture and vision in delivering exceptional handmade guest experiences. We look forward to honoring this coveted milestone throughout the year with unique bespoke celebrations and thoughtful moments to cherish for a lifetime."

From exquisite culinary showcases to epic yacht parties and beyond, Grace Bay Resorts invites guests to celebrate 30 years of sun-soaked glamour in Turks and Caicos.

The Diamond of Turks and Caicos

In celebration of the brand's 30th anniversary, an over-the-top Diamond Anniversary Package welcomes guests on an unparalleled journey to experience the very best of Grace Bay Resorts. The experience includes:



Private jet transfer for up to six passengers from US direct flight destinations (restrictions apply)

Four-night accommodations in a Private Villa Collection home on Grace Bay Beach with butler service

Half-day private yacht trip to an uninhabited island, complete with curated culinary offerings

Selection of private in-Villa experiences, including custom rum-blending and private chef dinners

Price starts at $130,000 (price dependent on departure destination and customized experiences)

Package is subject to availability and blackout dates apply.

Ultimate Yacht Party

What's a birthday without a party? In honor of the brand's 30-year celebrations, guests can embark on an exclusive yacht party curated by Grace Bay Resorts that includes:



Private luxury yacht with dedicated crew

Grace Bay Resorts butler service on yacht

Personal styling at COCO Boutique prior to departure for seaworthy glam

30-course omakase sushi menu and champagne pairing served on yacht

DJ on board

Custom on board amenities

Price starts at $30,000 for eight-hour experience for up to 18 guests

Exclusive Culinary Experiences – All Year Long

With the island's top-rated dining destinations in its portfolio, Grace Bay Resorts is ringing in 30 with a dedicated culinary lineup worth traveling for.

The fêtes begin in June 2023 at Grace Bay Club's oceanfront Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar with a pop-up featuring award-winning Texas sushi institution Uchi, helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef and one of the few American sushi masters, Chef Tyson Cole. From June 7-10, guests will enjoy exclusive access to a custom menu curated by the talented team at Uchi, featuring signature tastings, sushi and seasonal omakase. Topped only by the exceptional views of the destination's famous turquoise waters, the premium non-traditional Japanese menu will be served at the Caribbean's longest bar, stretching 90 feet toward the crystal blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Uchi will return for a second takeover at Infiniti from December 6-9, during which time an ultra-exclusive 10-course omakase dinner will be held at one of the brand's lavish Private Villa Collection residences.

In October 2023, Grace Bay Resorts invites guests to attend its most over-the-top Caribbean Food & Wine Festival to date honoring 30 years of culinary excellence on the world's most beautiful beach. A series of exclusive ticketed events will unfold throughout four days, including an extravagant 30th Anniversary Wine Dinner where guests will taste rare 1993 wines paired with premium 30-day aged meats. This year's Caribbean Food & Wine Festival will be held October 13 – 16, 2023. For more information or for tickets, please visit http://www.caribbeanfoodandwinefestivaltci.com.

Finally, the brand's own proprietary blend of Caribbean rum will take center stage with tastings of 30-year varieties paired with decadent morsels to complement their flavor profiles. The specialty rum flights are available all year long at Infiniti Bar for $193 in honor of the brand's 1993 inception.

Grace Bay Gives Back

In partnership with Turks & Caicos Reef Fund (TCRF), Grace Bay Resorts is supporting a new coral installation in Coral Gardens, a snorkel site located within protected a reserve that is home to some of the island's most diverse marine life. Beginning in 2023, guests can embark on eco-expeditions to the site while learning about coral ecology and protecting the third-largest reef in the world and one of the healthiest reef systems in the Caribbean.

For those who prefer to participate in ocean preservation by land, guests can order the new GB30 cocktail available throughout Grace Bay Resorts properties in 2023. 30 percent of proceeds from the cocktail will benefit TCRF, whose mission is to protect marine biodiversity in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

For more information about Grace Bay Resorts or to make a reservation for the 30th anniversary year celebrations, please visit http://www.gracebayresorts.com.

About Grace Bay Resorts

Grace Bay Resorts is the Caribbean's leading independent luxury resort developer and operator with an expanding collection of resorts and branded residences in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. Founded from its flagship property Grace Bay Club, which opened in 1993 as the first luxury all-oceanfront-suite resort in Turks and Caicos, the Grace Bay Resorts portfolio currently comprises Grace Bay Club, Point Grace, West Bay Club, the Private Villa Collection, Rock House, the island's first resort development on the picturesque north shore of Providenciales and South Bank, the island's newest residential resort and marina slated for early 2024 with six distinct neighborhoods offering one- to five-bedroom waterfront residences designed by award-winning architecture firm Blee Halligan that exude a modern Caribbean aesthetic. The company is currently expanding its award-winning brand and services across the Caribbean. For more information, visit http://www.gracebayresorts.com. Follow on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/GraceBayResorts and Instagram @gracebayresorts.

