With New Poetry Collection Author Zachary Kluckman Explodes the Spectacle of Grief

When grief becomes a spectacle, the process of healing can feel like an impossible task. Each new step and each new obstacle present a unique challenge. With Rearview Funhouse, Zachary Kluckman, a nationally ranked slam poet and award-winning author, deconstructs the expectations surrounding loss and healing while exploring the impact of mental illness and environment on the effort to heal.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (PRWEB) March 13, 2023

Zachary Kluckman is a New Mexico-based author with an extensive background in every form of poetic expression imaginable. His credentials include nationally ranked slam poet with numerous appearances across the country, a long list of publications appearing in print worldwide, several awards for writing and performance and a string of audio and video poems that have been viewed by tens of thousands of people across multiple platforms. His latest poetry collection, Rearview Funhouse, may be his most vulnerable and powerful yet.

Rearview Funhouse explores the many forms of loss while holding mental illness, trauma and healing up to the metaphysical mirror. In reflecting on a hard-won life, Kluckman touches on topics that include grief, shame, abandonment, love, addiction and survival. As acclaimed poet and 2017 National Endowment for the Arts Poetry Fellow Jeanann Verlee states, "Immersing the reader in a homeland rich with mud, flora, and thunder, it is Kluckman's ability to upend language itself that propels this collection."

The poems in this collection challenge the reader to consider healing as a non-linear path without expectation and with an abundance of grace. Accessible, lyrical, and employing musical leaps, the poems in this collection strike a dynamic balance. As John Amen, Editor of the Pedestal words it, "Kluckman captures our lives in exquisite and disturbing detail." The result is a collection of poetry that transforms the past in the effort to make room for a brighter future. Traci Brimhall, renowned poet sums it up this way; "Read this book an be seen, be held, be forgiven."

Rearview Funhouse, published by Eyewear Publishing, is available worldwide beginning March 8, 2023, at every major bookseller for $19.95.

