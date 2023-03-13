KCSA Strategic Communications Chosen as Agency of Record (AOR) for Psychedelic Science 2023, the Largest Gathering of Psychedelic Professionals in the Country, Sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychedelic Science 2023 (PS2023), the largest event focused on the intersection of science, culture and business of psychedelics, announced it has selected KCSA Strategic Communications as its public relations agency of record (AOR).

PS2023 will take place in Denver this June 19-23 and will bring together upwards of ten thousand mental health practitioners, drug developers, investors and interested lay people to learn about, discuss the current state of research and development, best practice in treatment, and the cultural influence and ramifications of the mainstreaming of psychedelic use and therapy.

Since 2018, KCSA Strategic Communications has had a dedicated psychedelics practice and will work with Momentum Events , to draw attention to the event and manage the on-site media relations.

"KCSA's deep and broad work in the psychedelic industry has proven that they not only understand the science, the data, key stakeholders, investors and - most importantly - the patients, and then weaves them all together to create a compelling narrative to help lift psychedelics out of the shadows and into the public domain," said Ben Greenzweig, Executive Producer, Psychedelic Science 2023 and CEO & Co-Founder, Momentum. "We have worked with Lewis and his team on psychedelic events and knew then that they were the right strategic communications partner for us to help manage the process for Psychedelic Science 2023."

KCSA will work in conjunction with Momentum to manage the media relations process and newsflow leading up to and on the ground at the event.

"Public education and the battling of decades old stigmas has been a cornerstone of our work within the mental healthcare and psychedelics industries," said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner, KCSA. "PS2023 will be the most important event of this year, bringing together the leading thinkers, investors and cultural influencers helping shape the future of the psychedelic movement. The KCSA team has been at the crux of telling the stories that have shaped the cultural understanding of these molecules, treatment modalities and we look forward to helping curate the content through proper media interactions."

2023 will be a pivotal year for the psychedelic industry, with many pivotal studies slated to release their findings and MAPS Public Benefit Corporation set to release the findings of its MAPP2, the second Phase 3 trial of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, which will pave the way for its FDA approval.

If you are interested in attending Psychedelic Science 2023, KCSA is offering a 15% off discount code. Simply enter KCSA15 at checkout.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy.

