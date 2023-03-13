Submit Release
Retail Energy Supply Association Names New National Spokesperson

Retail energy policy expert, Frank Caliva, begins immediately

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Energy Supply Association (RESA), the nation's leading trade association representing competitive retail energy suppliers, announced today Frank Caliva is the organization's new national spokesperson, effective immediately. In this role, Caliva will be responsible for being RESA's media spokesperson, developing content on retail energy market developments, testifying at upcoming state legislatures and public utility commissions, and participating in strategic planning and initiatives for the organization.

I look forward to supporting RESA's efforts to advocate for competitive retail energy markets for all consumers.

"RESA is pleased to welcome Frank Caliva to the organization," said Tracy McCormick, executive director of RESA. "With his deep subject matter expertise, extensive communications experience, and a demonstrated commitment to advancing the interests of the retail energy industry, we are confident Frank will be a valuable contributor as RESA's national spokesperson."

RESA launched a nationwide search for a national spokesperson in December. He takes over the role from Daniel Allegretti, who retired from the position at the end of December 2022. 

"I am very excited to be named national spokesperson for RESA," commented Caliva. "I am certain that my knowledge and experience in retail energy choice and retail energy policy will benefit RESA and its members in the near- and long term. I look forward to supporting the organization's efforts as we continue to advocate for competitive retail energy markets for consumers across the U.S. together."

Since 2011, Caliva has worked nearly exclusively in the retail energy space. From 2011 to 2014, he served as a public affairs and policy consultant for retail energy suppliers and was a state lobbyist for supplier coalitions in Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. In 2014, Caliva founded P.R. Quinlan Associates Inc., a business-to-business consulting firm focused on retail energy policy. The company represents retail electricity and natural gas suppliers, brokers and a consumer education coalition for competitive suppliers. 

Caliva earned a Master of Arts in international business-government relations from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Providence College.

