Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to Generate USD 69.55 Bn, by 2030| Top Players as- Disney, KidZania & SMAAASH

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Industry

The growing inclination of the young population towards mobile gaming is expected to propel the growth of the family or indoor entertainment centers market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to Generate USD 69.55 Bn, by 2030 | Top Players such as - Disney, KidZania & SMAAASH." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market size was valued at USD 25.14 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 69.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Favorable youth demographics and continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play boost the growth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market. In addition, increase in number of malls positively impacts the growth of the market. However, increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming hamper the market growth.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on activity area, facility size, revenue source, type, visitor demographics, and region. In terms of activity area, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR & VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. Depending on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres.

By revenue source, it is segregated into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based VR entertainment centers (LBECs). In terms of visitor demographics, the market is fragmented into families with children (0-8), families with children (9-12), teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (Ages 25+).Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In terms of visitor demographic, teenagers (13-19) segment holds the largest share of the family/indoor entertainment centers market, owing to variety of game offerings provided by numerous family entertainment centers (FECs).However, the families with children (9-12) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as the families with children of age between 9 and 12 years are more focused on shaping their children’s future through numerous activities, whether it is fun or education.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share of the global family/indoor entertainment centers industry, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to presence of a large number of players and rise in popularity of adventurous games and sports. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of malls in countries such as India, China, and other developing countries.

The key players profiled in the family/indoor entertainment centers market analysis are Cinergy Entertainment Group, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Dave & Buster’s, Inc., Disney, Fun City, Funriders, KidZania, Lucky Strike Entertainment, Scene75 Entertainment Centers, and SMAAASH. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

● Owing to lockdown implemented in many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, many activity centers such as arcade studios, gaming zones, and physical activity centers were closed to curb the spread from cross-contamination. This affected the overall revenue negatively.

● There has been economic instability at destinations such as amusement park, arcades, and others and almost 90–92% of such parks faced a complete ban on dining at their restaurants as well. This, in turn, reduced the overall revenue streams.

● The family/indoor entertainment centers market is expected to recover steadily post-pandemic as government authorities of different countries permit these centers to run with full capacity.

