Ethylene Carbonate Market expected to reach USD 1.16 Bn by 2029 with growth rate of 13.7% percent| Regional Analysis

Ethylene Carbonate Market covers all the application areas of ethylene carbonate & the future scope for the molecule. The market is segmented by form, application and end use. The growing demand for products from various sectors having ethylene carbonate as a based ingredient is expected to drive the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Ethylene Carbonate Market “. The Ethylene Carbonate Market size was valued at USD 416.01 Mn in 2021. The total Ethylene Carbonate revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1,161.95 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 416.01 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 1,161.95 Mn CAGR 13.7 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Form, Application and End Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a comprehensive analysis of the Ethylene Carbonate market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For understanding the global factors affecting the Ethylene Carbonate Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Ethylene Carbonate. Segments covered in the Ethylene Carbonate Market report are by form, application and end use. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market & changing market scope for the molecule facilitating the leading companies for identifying investment pockets and opportunities in the Ethylene Carbonate.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Ethylene Carbonate market players. Key players and new entrants in the ethylene carbonate market are listed together to provide a thorough analysis. The ethylene carbonate market was analysed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement and mergers and acquisitions. The new entrants in the ethylene carbonate market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the ethylene carbonate market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the ethylene carbonate market size.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Overview

Ethylene Carbonate is a compound belonging to the esters family. Ethylene carbonate is an essential raw material in the production of lubricants. The rapid urbanization & increasing disposable income is driving the market demand for lubricants in the vehicle industry requiring ethylene carbonate. The increasing use of ethylene carbonate in pharmaceutical & cosmetics is primarily driving the ethylene carbonate market.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Dynamics

The Ethylene Carbonate market is expected to grow rapidly as a result of growing demand in the vehicle sector as a result of growing living standards. Ethylene carbonate is witnessing an increased demand in the cosmetics & pharmaceutical industry. The application of ethyl carbonate in lithium ion batteries is getting increasingly popular. The batteries are adopted in electric cars. In 2021, the sales of electric vehicles rose by 3240 units compared to 2020. This is expected to increase the ethylene carbonate market scope during the forecast period.

The adoption of toxic materials for the production of ethylene carbonate is expected to limit the market scope. Ethylene carbonate however itself is environment friendly resulting in companies looking for advanced solutions to make the manufacturing process eco-friendly. This is expected to positively impact the ethylene carbonate market growth over the forecast period.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the ethylene carbonate market. The electronic industry in the Asia region is huge with China & Japan having the highest production of lithium batteries. The government's limitation on combustions in the region is further increasing the demand. The Asia-Pacific region is also a huge hub for pharmaceuticals with India & China being leading manufacturers of active excipients globally. The huge demand in the pharma sector is further driving the ethylene carbonate market growth in the region

North America is expected to witness the highest market growth. The high spending power in the region & surge in the demand for electric vehicles is driving the regional ethylene carbonate market growth. The availability of great reimbursement in the healthcare sector is resulting in high demand for pharma products of premium quality is also driving the ethylene carbonate market growth in the region.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Segmentation

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Application:

Lubricants

Surface Coatings

Lithium Battery Electrolyte

Plasticizers

Others



By End Use:

Automotive

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Medical

Other



Ethylene Carbonate Market Key Players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Empower Materials (US)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

Alfa Aesar (US)

Chevron Phillips Chemical (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Merck Group (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)

New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan)

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Japan)

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. (India)

RX Marine International (India)

Vizag Chemical (India)

Antares Chem Private Limited (India)

Parsol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Shandong Lixing Chemical Co.,Ltd (China)

Taixing Taida Fine Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

Zibo Donghai Industries Co. Ltd. (China)

OUCC Taipei (Taiwan) Pure Encapsulations, Inc.





Key questions answered in the Ethylene Carbonate Market are:

What is Ethylene Carbonate?

What are the major drivers of the Ethylene Carbonate market?

What is the expected size of the Ethylene Carbonate market by 2029?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Ethylene Carbonate market growth?

Who are the key players in the Ethylene Carbonate market?

Which segment dominated the Ethylene Carbonate market growth?

Which segment is expected to have the highest demand during the forecast period?

What is the demand pattern for the Ethylene Carbonate Market?

Which region held the largest share in the Ethylene Carbonate market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Form, Application and End Use

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

