Mobile Security Market is expected to grow to USD 10.53 billion in 2032 with a (CAGR) of 11.5% - By PMI
The report “Mobile Security Market, By Applications, By End User - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Mobile Security Market size was valued at USD 3.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 10.53 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%”
Market Size - 10.53 billion
CAGR - 11.5%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020-2032
Key Highlights:
• The corporation announced a fiscal-year growth record in February 2020. The company's expansion was fueled by a surge in enterprise customers who needed its mobile endpoint security, App Defense, and Phishing solutions.
• BlackBerry Limited purchased Cylance (California), a cybersecurity and artificial intelligence firm, in February 2019. BlackBerry will be able to employ Cylance's technology and deliver security solutions to their clients as a result of this acquisition.
Analyst View:
The rise in demand for smartphones, tablets, and laptops that contain personal and secret information is a major driver driving the worldwide mobile security market's growth. Furthermore, the global market is being propelled forward by the increasing adoption of high-speed internet and the Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, as the popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) rules in various companies and corporations grows, so does the internet connectivity of such devices, making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks and data theft. As a result, the requirement for information security is driving up demand for mobile security around the world.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Mobile Security Market size was valued at USD 3.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 10.53 billion in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Global mobile security market is segmented into applications, end-user, and regions.
• Based on Application, Global Mobile Security Market is segmented into E-mail spam blocking, Anti-virus, and Malware removal.
• Based on End-User, Global Mobile Security Market is segmented into Individual Users, Financial Institutions, Retail, Government, Telecom and IT, Education, Manufacturing and Automotive, Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence and Others.
• By Region, the Global Mobile Security Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Company Profiles:
• Kaspersky Lab Inc.
• Symantec Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• innoPath Software
• Googlem
• McAfee software Pvt. Ltd.
• Mobile Active Defense
• Nokia Corporation
• MobileIron Inc.
• Orange SA among others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Reasons to Purchase Mobile Security Market:
There are several key reasons why businesses and individuals should consider purchasing mobile security solutions:
1. Protection against cyber threats: With the increasing use of mobile devices in both personal and professional settings, the risk of cyber threats such as malware, phishing attacks, and data breaches is also on the rise. Mobile security solutions can provide an extra layer of protection to help keep sensitive information and data secure.
2. Compliance requirements: Many businesses are required to comply with various data protection regulations, such as GDPR and HIPAA, which often include mobile security requirements. Investing in a mobile security solution can help ensure compliance and avoid costly fines and legal issues.
3. Remote workforce management: With more employees working remotely, mobile security solutions can help companies manage and secure remote devices and data, as well as enforce security policies across all devices.
4. Reputation protection: A data breach or cyber-attack can severely damage a company's reputation and lead to a loss of customers and revenue. Investing in mobile security solutions can help prevent such incidents and protect the company's reputation.
5. Increased productivity: Mobile security solutions can help employees work more efficiently by providing secure access to company data and systems from any location, without compromising security. This can lead to increased productivity and a better user experience.
