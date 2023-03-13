Printed Electronics Market: Insights from Key Players and Industry Experts | NovaCentrix, Optomec Inc., BASF SE

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "Printed Electronics Market 2023 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

Innovation in the electronics industry is constantly evolving, and printed electronics is at the forefront of this technological revolution. Printed electronics is a method of creating electronic devices and components using printing technologies such as inkjet, screen printing, and others, on various substrates like plastic, paper, and textiles.

Printed electronics has numerous advantages over traditional electronic manufacturing methods, including lower costs, lighter weight, and greater flexibility in design. These benefits make it an attractive option for a wide of industries, from healthcare to automotive and beyond.

Global Printed Electronics Market was valued at US$ 3,345.0 million in 2015 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period (2017–2025). The rise in demand for flexible and wearable electronics, as well as the increasing use of IoT devices, is driving this growth.

Printed electronics is also environmentally friendly, as it requires fewer materials and resources than traditional manufacturing methods, making it a sustainable and responsible choice for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Detailed Segmentation

By Materials:

- Substrate

◘ Organic Material:

Polymers

Papers

Others (Oligomers, Molecules)

◘ Inorganic Material

Silicon

Glass

Others(Metal Oxides)

- Inks

Dielectric Inks

Conductive Inks

By Technology:

◘ Flexography

◘ Ink-jet Printing

◘ Gravure Printing

◘ Screen Printing

◘ Others

By Application:

◘ Sensors

◘ Displays

◘ Batteries

◘ RFID

◘ Lighting

◘ Photovoltaic

◘ Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ T+ink Inc.

◘ Thin Film Electronics ASA

◘ NovaCentrix

◘ Optomec Inc.

◘ E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

◘ Xerox Corporation

◘ Vorbeck Materials Corporation Inc

◘ Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

◘ LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung &Co. KG

◘ Intrinsiq Materials Inc.

◘ BASF SE

◘ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

◘ E Ink Holdings Inc.

