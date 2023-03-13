How Russia tried to seize Crimea: little-known facts in YouTube project on Kremlin’s propaganda

A new video episode of the project ‘What the propaganda is silent about’, dedicated to the 9th anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, has been released on YouTube.

The project is implemented by Zerkalo.io, a Belarusian independent media created by a part of the former TUT.BY team, and Ukrainian 24 TV, in partnership with EU NEIGHBOURS east and EUvsDisinfo.

The latest episode on ‘How Russia tried to seize Crimea’ reminds us that the history of Russia’s claims to Crimea started long before the Euromaidan in 2013-2014. The story recounts how after the collapse of the USSR in late 1991 and the independence of the former Soviet republics, Moscow refused to leave the peninsula completely and tried to maintain its military presence there.

The video explainer will be of interest not only to a general audience, but also to experts and media, as it recalls little-known and already forgotten facts.

The story is available in Russian with English subtitles.

The newly-launched YouTube channel ‘What the propaganda is silent about’ addresses Russian-speaking audiences with reliable information about the war, and aims to combat Kremlin propaganda and myths, which are actively promoted in Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, and the wider EaP region.

Find out more

Watch the episode

‘What the propaganda is silent about’ first episode

EUvsDisinfo website