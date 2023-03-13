The EU welcomes Azerbaijan’s signature of the European Convention on Human Rights protocol banning the death penalty in all circumstances on 8 March.

All 46 members of the Council of Europe are now signatories. Of these, so far only Azerbaijan and Armenia have not ratified the convention, so the document has not entered into force in these countries.

“As a matter of principle, the European Union is strongly and unequivocally opposed to the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances,” says the EU. “It is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity, and fails to act as a deterrent to crime. It is a definitive punishment that makes potential miscarriages of justice irreversible.”

