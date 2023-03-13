The Growing Demand for Body Composition Analyzers in Fitness, Medical and Sports Industries Drives Market Growth

The increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, further fuels the growth of the global body composition analyzers market. ” — Sayali Shinde

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body composition analyzers market generated $398.22 million in 2020, and is expected to hit $618.71 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Body composition analyzers are devices that measure the different components of your body, such as your muscle, fat, bone, and water mass. These measurements are used to determine your body composition, which is the proportion of each of these components in your body.

There are different types of body composition analyzers, such as bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), and air displacement plethysmography (ADP). BIA is the most common type and is often used in fitness centers and doctors' offices. It works by sending a small electrical current through your body and measuring the resistance to that current. The resistance is then used to calculate your body composition.

DXA and ADP are more accurate but are usually only available in specialized clinics. DXA uses X-rays to measure bone density and body fat, while ADP uses air displacement to measure body volume.

Body composition analyzers can be useful for tracking changes in your body composition over time and can help you set goals for weight loss, muscle gain, and overall health. However, it's important to note that these devices are not perfect and can have some limitations. For example, they may not be accurate for people who are very overweight or very muscular.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4294

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

Increased demand for home fitness equipment: As people were forced to stay at home due to lockdowns and restrictions, there was an increased demand for home fitness equipment. This led to a surge in sales of body composition analyzers for home use.

Rise in health consciousness: The pandemic has made people more aware of the importance of maintaining good health and boosting their immunity. This has led to increased interest in health-related products and services, including body composition analyzers.

𝐍𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

Disruption in supply chain: The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of many industries, including the body composition analyzers industry. This has led to delays in production, shipping, and delivery of these devices.

Closure of gyms and fitness centers: The closure of gyms and fitness centers due to lockdowns has led to a decline in the demand for body composition analyzers in these settings. This has had a negative impact on the industry.

Reduced research and development: The pandemic has forced many companies to reduce their spending on research and development. This has led to a slower pace of innovation and development of new body composition analyzers.

In summary, while the pandemic has led to increased demand for home fitness equipment and a rise in health consciousness, the disruption in supply chain, closure of gyms, and reduced research and development have had a negative impact on the body composition analyzers industry.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4294?reqfor=covid

𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Fitness and Wellness Industry: Body composition analyzers are commonly used in fitness and wellness centers to help clients track their progress and set goals for weight loss, muscle gain, and overall health.

Medical Industry: Body composition analyzers are used in medical settings to monitor and manage conditions related to body composition, such as obesity, diabetes, and malnutrition.

Sports Industry: Body composition analyzers are used by athletes and sports teams to monitor and optimize their performance.

Research and Academia: Body composition analyzers are used in research and academic settings to study body composition and its effects on health and disease.

Military and Law Enforcement: Body composition analyzers are used in military and law enforcement settings to assess and maintain fitness levels and ensure physical readiness.

Home Users: Body composition analyzers are also available for home use, allowing individuals to monitor their body composition and track their progress towards their health and fitness goals.

In summary, body composition analyzers are used in a variety of industries and settings, including fitness and wellness, medical, sports, research and academia, military and law enforcement, and home use.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such as Bodystat Ltd., COSMED Srl, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, RJL Systems, Inc., SELVAS AI Inc. (Jawon Medical Co., Ltd.), Seca GmbH & Co.Kg., and Tanita Corporation.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4294

North America generated the highest revenue in the global body composition analyzers market in 2020, accounting for near about 4.2% of the global market.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.