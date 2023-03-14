DealPotential announces the launch of their new platform: DealPotential for Investors
DealPotential provides investors with data analytics, cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to deliver customized investment opportunities.
We believe that every investor deserves access to sophisticated analytics, to make great decisions and our platform delivers just that."

— Daniel Antonsson, CEO of DealPotential

14.03.2023
— Daniel Antonsson, CEO of DealPotential
14.03.2023
DealPotential just announced the launch of their new platform, DealPotential for Investors.
The unprecedented data-investor platform will offer insights into the global investment landscape. The platform offers a range of tools and resources to help investors identify potential investments and stay up-to-date with the latest market trends as well as ahead of the competition.
Two years in the making, DealPotential for Investors provides investors with sophisticated data analytics, and leverages cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to deliver customized investment opportunities tailored to each investor's unique needs and preferences.
"We're thrilled to launch the platform and empower investors with unprecedented access to private data and insights," stated Daniel Antonsson, CEO of DealPotential. "We believe that every investor deserves access to sophisticated analytics, to make great decisions and our platform delivers just that."
DealPotential's platform features include:
Market data, Company data, Investment data, meaning: Advanced screening tools that allow investors to filter through millions of data points to find the most promising investment opportunities, Real-time market data and news updates to help investors stay ahead of the curve, and more.
The platform is designed for investors of all levels, from individual investors to large institutional investors.
About DealPotential:
DealPotential is a data intelligence platform, that offers a range of tools and resources to help investors identify potential investments and stay up-to-date with the latest market trends as well as ahead of the competition as well as entrepreneurs with unprecedented database and process know-how toward getting investment.
DealPotential is based in Sweden, has a global presence, and has been two years in the making.
For more information about DealPotential, please visit our website at www.dealpotential.com
