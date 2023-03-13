RYVYL Announces No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transactions, today announced the Company has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) and Signature Bank. Although the Company had deposits with Signature Bank of NY in the past, it has recently moved its entire ecosystem to other banks.



Additionally, the Company never held deposits or otherwise collaborated with SVB, and therefore, RYVYL’s operations as a company are unaffected by SVB’s closure. The Company believes SVB’s collapse further demonstrates that its coyni technology is superior to other digital payment structures with its USD-pegged architecture, transparency, stability and security.

The Company’s payment and banking technology is a critically important evolutionary step for the industry.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging unique blockchain security and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near real-time attestation, RYVYL is reinventing the future of financial transactions using its coyni® stablecoin platform as a transactional foundation. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the filing of the aforementioned periodic reports. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the completion and filing of the aforementioned periodic reports will take longer than expected and that additional information may become known prior to the expected filing of the aforementioned periodic reports with the SEC. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

