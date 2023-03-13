Kaival Brands Highlights the Official Launch of VEEBA in United Kingdom by Philip Morris International’s UK Affiliate

U.K. rollout comes as health experts call for renewed focus on adult smokers, while still avoiding underage use and landfill waste

/EIN News/ -- GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company" or "we," "our" or similar terms), the exclusive distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), including the BIDI® Stick electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), which are intended for adults 21 and over, today highlights the official launch of the VEEBA disposable e-vapor product across the United Kingdom, reported by Philip Morris Limited, UK and Ireland (PML), on February 27, 2023.



This past summer, Philip Morris Products S.A. (PMPSA), a subsidiary of Philip Morris International (PMI) entered into a licensing agreement with a subsidiary of Kaival Brands, allowing for the patents, methods and technology to develop products based on the premium, self-contained ENDS called the BIDI® Stick, the No. 1-selling, self-contained ENDS device in the United States according to data from New York-based Nielsen. The VEEBA device is a result of this agreement.

As reported by Philip Morris Limited, UK and Ireland, at the time of launch: “In accordance with PMI’s responsible marketing practices, VEEBA’s packaging, device and flavor descriptors have been specifically designed to appeal to adult smokers only. VEEBA has not been commercialized with flavor descriptors that may appeal to youth, such as images or descriptions of candies or desserts, or brightly colored or flashy devices or packaging. Instead, subtle colors and functional flavor descriptors work together with PML’s youth-access prevention program, to focus on providing existing adult nicotine users and adult smokers with access to VEEBA.”

Nirajkumar Patel, Chief Science and Regulatory Officer of Kaival Brands, says, “VEEBA and BIDI® Stick are science-based, premium, responsible, recyclable and disposable devices, developed specifically for use by adult smokers and existing adult nicotine users who are looking for a better alternative to continued smoking. Retailers can feel assured that by listing BIDI® Stick here in the United States—or VEEBA outside of the United States—they are stocking a smoke-free product that adheres to local laws and in many cases, strives to go even further.”

In addition, recycling programs for VEEBA and BIDI® Stick enable and encourage users to dispose of used devices in a responsible and sustainable manner, with products cleaned and separated by material type, and then recycled into raw formats that manufacturers can use to make new products.

“The U.K. represents a top market for the international distribution of VEEBA with a mature and educated vaping community. Since the official launch of VEEBA in Canada last year, we are encouraged to see additional market expansions, which in turn creates additional royalty payments for the sale of each unit that is manufactured and sold,” said Eric Mosser, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kaival Brands. “A responsible, disposable device that can fulfil the needs of existing adult nicotine users is now available in additional international markets, and we look ahead to future growth while striving for excellence in quality, compliance, and sustainability.”

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands, with a current focus on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) also known as “e-cigarettes”. Our business plan is to seek to diversify into distributing other nicotine and non-nicotine delivery system products (including those related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (known as CBD) products. Kaival Brands and Philip Morris Products S.A. (via sublicense from Kaival Brands) are the exclusive global distributors of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at https://ir.kaivalbrands.com/overview/default.aspx.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible, adult-focused marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor's premier device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Nirajkumar Patel, the Company’s Chief Science and Regulatory Officer and director, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor is considered a related party of the Company.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

