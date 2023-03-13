Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Utah

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Utah have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8 TM Microinverters .



According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Utah are forecast to reach approximately 63 MW in 2023, representing a 40 percent increase from 2019. Additionally, residential battery deployments in Utah are expected to grow more than two-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

"Homeowners in Utah are increasingly looking for home energy solutions that can help them save money on their electricity bills," said Matthew Smith, co-founder and president at Project Solar . "Project Solar's cost-effective model saves our customers thousands by cutting out the middleman, and when combined with IQ8-backed Enphase Energy Systems, it provides families with unparalleled savings on their solar investment."

“Enphase has engineered some of the industry's most advanced solar and battery technology to help our customers better power their lives,” said David Vick, chief operating officer of Encōr Solar. “Enphase has also prioritized a modular system design that enables us to install customized home energy systems to meet our customers’ unique energy needs, and easily grow the systems over time.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions when pairing Enphase IQ™ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Working with Enphase has allowed us to offer our customers home energy solutions that check every box and then some,” said Brady Gurr, vice president of operations at Kin Home. “Enphase Energy Systems deliver a unique combination of best-in-class reliability, backed by world-class engineering, with the elegance and simplicity homeowners want for a superior customer experience.”

“The IQ8 Microinverter-based home energy systems provide homeowners and businesses with access to advanced, reliable, and safe solar and battery technology,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to work with leading installers across Utah to deploy Enphase Energy Systems and help accelerate the transition to a clean and resilient energy future.”

For more information about IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 58 million microinverters, and over 3.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

