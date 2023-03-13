Alignment Healthcare to Participate in the 2023 Morgan Stanley C-Suite Call Series

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, founder and CEO, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in Morgan Stanley's 2023 Healthcare Services & Technology C-Suite Call Series, held virtually at noon EDT on Thursday, March 16.



A live webcast of the conversation will be available on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/. There will be no replay available.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Investor Contact

Harrison Zhuo

hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact

Maggie Habib

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare

alignment@mpublicrelations.com