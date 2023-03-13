NV5 Expands New York City Parks and Recreation Relationship with $11 Million Engineering and Planning Awards

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $11 million in new contracts by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to provide engineering design throughout the City and planning services for the Coney Island Boardwalk reconstruction.



NV5 was selected for a three-year, $9 million contract to design civil and structural engineering improvements for facilities such as parks, recreation centers, piers, marinas, and waterfront structures. This contract is NV5’s first engineering design agreement with the Department of Parks and Recreation and expands upon the landscape architecture, planning, and inspection services that NV5 currently provides to the agency.

NV5 was also awarded a $1.5 million contract to develop a phasing plan and design guidelines for The Coney Island Boardwalk Pre-Design Study. The study is the first phase of a project to reconstruct the boardwalk to address its deteriorating condition and improve the resiliency of the boardwalk, adjacent facilities, and surrounding neighborhoods.

“We have served the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation for close to 20 years, and we are pleased that the agency has recognized NV5’s commitment to excellence by expanding our services and involving NV5 in critical resiliency projects,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We look forward to continuing our support of New York City infrastructure improvements that serve the community and protect against climate change and sea level rise.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

