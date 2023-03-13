Exploring the Current & Future Landscape of Sclerosis Therapies Market: Disease-Modifying Therapies, Symptom Management

Significant rise in number of pipeline drugs is a key factor that contributes toward the growth of the MS therapies market along with increase in patient base suffering from multiple sclerosis” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that affects the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. It can cause a wide range of symptoms, such as muscle weakness, problems with balance and coordination, and vision problems.

There are several different types of therapies available to help manage MS symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. Here are some common types of MS therapies:

Disease-modifying therapies (DMTs): These are drugs that can reduce the number and severity of MS attacks. DMTs work by modifying the immune system to reduce inflammation in the central nervous system.

Symptom management therapies: These are drugs that can help manage specific symptoms of MS, such as muscle spasms, bladder problems, and fatigue.

Rehabilitation therapies: These include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. They can help improve mobility, strength, and coordination, as well as address other functional difficulties caused by MS.

Lifestyle therapies: These are non-medical interventions that can help manage MS symptoms, such as maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine, getting enough sleep, and managing stress.

It's important to work with a healthcare professional to determine the most appropriate MS therapies for your individual needs and circumstances.

𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 -

According to the report, the global multiple sclerosis therapies (IVA) industry garnered $22.99 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $28.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1438

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

Increased focus on telemedicine: With the pandemic limiting in-person visits, healthcare providers have increasingly turned to telemedicine to monitor patients and manage their treatments. This has made it easier for people with MS to access care, particularly those in remote or underserved areas.

Accelerated research: The pandemic has spurred a wave of research into COVID-19 and related diseases, which has also led to new insights into MS and other neurological disorders. This research could lead to new treatments or therapies for MS.

Greater awareness of public health: The pandemic has raised awareness of the importance of public health measures, such as vaccination and disease prevention. This could help people with MS avoid infections that could exacerbate their symptoms.

𝐍𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

Disrupted treatment schedules: With lockdowns and restrictions on non-essential medical procedures, many people with MS have had their treatment schedules disrupted. This could lead to disease progression or worsening of symptoms.

Limited access to care: Some people with MS have been unable to access care due to COVID-19-related restrictions, particularly those in areas with overwhelmed healthcare systems.

Economic hardship: The pandemic has caused widespread economic hardship, which could make it harder for people with MS to afford treatment or access the care they need.

Overall, the impact of the pandemic on the sclerosis therapies industry has been mixed. While there have been some positive developments, the disruptions and challenges caused by COVID-19 have also created significant difficulties for people with MS and the healthcare providers who treat them.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1438

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 (𝐌𝐒) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Disease-modifying therapies (DMTs): These are drugs that modify the immune system to reduce inflammation in the central nervous system, which can slow down the progression of MS and reduce the number and severity of relapses.

Symptom management therapies: These include drugs that can help manage specific symptoms of MS, such as muscle spasms, bladder problems, and fatigue. Other symptom management therapies may include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Rehabilitation therapies: These therapies are designed to improve mobility, strength, and coordination, as well as address other functional difficulties caused by MS. They may include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Lifestyle therapies: These are non-medical interventions that can help manage MS symptoms, such as maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine, getting enough sleep, and managing stress.

Supportive therapies: These include social and psychological support for people with MS and their caregivers, such as support groups, counseling, and educational resources.

The segments used in sclerosis therapies can vary depending on the individual needs and circumstances of the patient. It's important to work with a healthcare professional to determine the most appropriate therapy or combination of therapies for each person with MS.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1438

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Bayer AG

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ABBVIE INC.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

SANOFI

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

North America accounted for the largest share in the global MS therapies market in 2018, owing to increase in demand for MS therapeutic products. In addition, the factors that boost the growth of the MS therapies market in North America include easy availability of MS therapies and increase favorable reimbursement policies by government for MS treatment. Moreover, the presence of key players such as Pfizer, Novartis, and Bayer in the region contributes to the growth of market.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.