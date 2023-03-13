E-Waste Management Market is estimated to be US$ 165011.89 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.4% - By PMI
The report “E-waste Management Market, By Processed Material, By Source, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “E-Waste Management Market accounted for US$ 49.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 165.0 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.4%.”
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - 165011.89 million
CAGR - 14.4%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020-2030
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1056
Key Highlights:
• In January 2023, a month-long campaign to collect e-waste from 120 cities across the country was launched here in January. The 'Dump and Donate' campaign also involves reaching out to people through various schools, institutions and other mediums to create awareness about e-waste and its harmful effects on health and environment.
• In October 2021, Dehradun launched an e-waste management drive to open 51 centers.
Analyst View:
Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing as well as developed economies, the adoption of novel technologies is accelerating. Technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) are making use of electronic devices in practically every human activity. Hence, the proliferation of electronic devices is expected to generate large amounts of waste, which will drive the market. As such, many developed countries have adopted effective e-waste management strategies such as integrated pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical smelters along with state-of-the-art recycling technologies to sustainably manage this waste stream and extract maximum value from this secondary resource.
Key Market Insights from the report:
E-Waste Management Market accounted for US$ 49.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 165.0 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.4%. The E-Waste Management Market is segmented based on Material, Source, Application and Region.
• Based on Material, E-Waste Management Market is segmented into Metals Copper, Aluminum, and Steel, Plastic, Glass, and Others Rubber, Wood, Ceramics and Concrete.
• Based on Source, E-Waste Management Market is segmented into Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunications, Entertainment and Consumer Electronics, and Others Medical Equipment, Toys, and Lighting Equipment.
• Based on Application, E-Waste Management Market is segmented into Disposal and Recycle.
• By Region, the E-Waste Management Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/1056
Scope of the Report:
1. E-Waste Management Market, By Processed Material
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Metals (Copper, Aluminum and Steel)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Plastic
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Glass
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Others (Rubber, Wood, Ceramics and Concrete)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. E-Waste Management Market, By Source, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Household Appliances
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o IT & Telecommunications
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Entertainment and Consumer Electronics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Others (Medical Equipment, Toys, and Lighting Equipment)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. E-Waste Management Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Disposal
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Recycle
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Company Profiles:
• Aurubis AG
• Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.
• Sims Metal Management Limited
• Umicore S.A.
• Boliden AB
• MBA Polymers, Inc.
• Stena Metall AB
• Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.
• Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.
• Tetronics International Ltd.
For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/1056
Key Reasons to Purchase E-waste Management Market:
There are several key reasons to purchase e-waste management market:
1. Growing Need for E-waste Management: With the increasing use of electronic devices and gadgets, there is a significant increase in e-waste generated worldwide. This has created a need for proper management and disposal of e-waste, making the e-waste management market a growing industry.
2. Environmental Concerns: E-waste contains hazardous materials that can harm the environment and human health. Proper disposal of e-waste can prevent environmental pollution and protect the health of individuals. As environmental concerns continue to rise, the e-waste management market becomes more crucial.
3. Government Regulations: Governments around the world are imposing regulations and guidelines for e-waste management. Compliance with these regulations requires the services of e-waste management companies, making the market an essential part of the global economy.
4. Growing Awareness: Consumers are becoming more aware of the impact of electronic waste on the environment, leading to a shift towards sustainable practices. This growing awareness is driving demand for e-waste management services, making it a lucrative market.
5. Recycling and Reuse Opportunities: E-waste contains valuable materials that can be recycled or reused, providing opportunities for revenue generation. Companies specializing in e-waste management can profit from recycling and repurposing electronic waste.
In summary, the e-waste management market presents significant opportunities for growth and profit, driven by the increasing need for proper e-waste management, environmental concerns, government regulations, growing awareness, and recycling and reuse opportunities.
Other Trending Reports:
• Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Market - By Delivery Mode (Web and Cloud-based EDI, Mobile EDI, EDI Value Added Network, and Direct EDI), By Transaction Type (Claims Management and Healthcare Supply Chain), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies, and Medical Device & Pharmaceutical Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
• Electronic Document Management System Market - By Type (Installation and Integration, Consulting, and Training), By Application (Government, Medical, Corporate, BFSI, and Others (Legal and Education)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube