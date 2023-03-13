Global Educational Robots Market Size is expected to be US$ 5.0 billion by 2032, North America would dominate the educational robots’ industry Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA educational robots market size would reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2032. It is set to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.2 billion from 2022 to 2032. The United Kingdom educational robot industry would exhibit a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for educational robots is expected to be worth US$ 5.0 billion by 2032. It was 1.1 billion in 2022. According to Future Market Insights, the market would exhibit a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2032. A 20.0% CAGR was seen in the market from 2017 to 2021.



The Popularity of educational robots, which is on the rise, can be linked to expansion. They aid in establishing an engaging learning environment for students. They enable them to work on problems from the actual world as well.

The Development of pupils' interpersonal, communication, and problem-solving abilities depends on these robots. The market for educational robots is hence expected to change during the following 10 years.

These robots are being used more frequently in colleges, public schools, and special education facilities. Ongoing technical improvement and widespread use of e-learning platforms are further boosting market expansion.

Sales would increase as the number of companies making educational robots surged. Government and non-government groups are expanding their investments, thereby creating more opportunities. By 2032, these reasons would increase in educational robots demand.

Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy recently bagged a 1,750 robot order from the French Ministry of National Education for usage in 2022. These robots will help pupils who are housebound or in hospitals to communicate with their classmates in schools from a distance.

Robotic applications are rapidly becoming commonplace in educational settings. Few schools are currently experimenting with teaching robots to better educate their students.

These robots can be used to teach subjects such as science, technology, engineering, and math. These are essential to the educational curriculum.

Robots can also help millennials who work as teachers or children who attend homeschooling. They are perfect in these circumstances where there is a lack of human competence.

Key Takeaways from Educational Robots Market Study

North America would lead the educational robots market and reach a valuation of US$ 2.01 billion by 2032.

The USA educational robots market size would reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2032.

By application, the higher education segment would exhibit a CAGR of 1% from 2022 to 2032.

The non-humanoid type of educational robot would lead and flourish at a CAGR of 2% from 2022 to 2032.

China educational robots market would exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2032.



“Children's collaboration and social connections can be improved with the aid of robots. Robotics in schools is hence ideal for fostering engagement in learning environments. Studying with or interacting with robots can be beneficial for students with disabilities as well.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Educational Robots Market

The market for educational robots is stable thanks to the presence of numerous illustrious companies. They would engage in acquisitions and mergers to gain an edge over their rivals. Other businesses are concentrating on joint ventures, alliances, and new product launches.

For instance,

In June 2021 , Hanson Robotics announced that they are creating a robot called Grace. It will be used for interacting with people isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The robot can talk with patients and show emotions. It is dressed in the blue uniform of a nurse. It is equipped with a camera. It is used to measure patients’ responsiveness, temperature, and measures. Grace can initiate talk therapy, take readings, and help healthcare providers in the hospital. It can express thoughts similar to a human being. It will be used in the healthcare industry for research purposes.

, Hanson Robotics announced that they are creating a robot called Grace. It will be used for interacting with people isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The robot can talk with patients and show emotions. It is dressed in the blue uniform of a nurse. It is equipped with a camera. It is used to measure patients’ responsiveness, temperature, and measures. Grace can initiate talk therapy, take readings, and help healthcare providers in the hospital. It can express thoughts similar to a human being. It will be used in the healthcare industry for research purposes. In June 2020, OrangeApps GmbH started making educational robots for KUKA Robotics and other industry players. OrangeApps GmbH develops individual software solutions for robotic systems. These robots are programmed similarly to those of KR Quantec from KUKA Robotics. These robots are used in colleges and universities by students to get hands-on experiences.

Key Companies Profiled: Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics Limited, Modular Robotics, PAL Robotics, Probiotics America

Get More Exclusive Insights into Educational Robots Market Study

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the educational robots market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the educational robot market in terms of type (humanoid, non-humanoid), application (primary education, secondary education, higher education), and region

Educational Robots Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Application:

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Educational Robots Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

