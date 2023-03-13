TILT Holdings Wins at NECANN Cup for the Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- New Partner Coda Wins Boston’s Best Edible 2023 in First Cup

PHOENIX, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced today that TILT in partnership with Coda Signature (“Coda”) secured the best-in-class award of “Boston’s Best Edible 2023” for its “Coffee and Doughnuts” chocolate bar, as well as first place in the edible candy category, at this year’s NECANN Cup.

“We knew Coda would astound Massachusetts when we started our partnership. Their products are impeccable artisanal chocolates and fruit notes made from outstanding ingredients, and the “Coffee and Doughnuts” chocolate bar is a fresh and elevated take on a beloved confection,” stated Cristina De Tomasi, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. “The “Best Edible” award at NECANN exceeds our expectations, especially for a brand so new to this highly competitive market.”



TILT Holdings launched Coda Signature across the state at the beginning of the month through a combined effort between TILT’s award-winning kitchen and Coda’s craftsmanship. The first place “Coffee and Doughnuts,” along with three additional bars and four fruit notes are available at TILT’s Commonwealth Alternative Care locations and across the state.

In addition to Coda’s win, TILT Holdings also placed third in the baked edible category with its Millionaire Shortbread. The winning confection marries the comfort of buttery shortbread with a distillate infusion for a delightful treat. This year’s win marks a two-year streak for TILT in securing wins at NECANN in the edibles categories.

Massachusetts patients and consumers can find Coda products in-store at Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. locations or online for pick-up or delivery at www.commonwealthaltcare.org, as well as throughout the state. Dispensaries in Massachusetts interested in Coda or other brand partner portfolio products from Airo, Black Buddha Cannabis, Her Highness, Highsman, Old Pal, or Toast should contact our wholesale team to order.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

