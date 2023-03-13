Asure Software Reassures Clients Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. ASUR, a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management ("HCM") software solutions, today announced that they do not have any deposit accounts, including client funds, with either Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank.



Asure ASUR is a leading provider of Human Capital Management ("HCM") software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure's Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources ("HR") services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

