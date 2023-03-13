Ryan Acquires RTC Consulting, Expanding SR&ED Services in Canada

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of RTC Consulting (RTC), a leading scientific research and experimental development (SR&ED) tax consultancy in Canada.

"The strength and success of RTC is the perfect addition to our thriving SR&ED practice," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "Their track record over the last three decades of obtaining tax credits for companies of all sizes in a variety of industries will be an immediate asset to our clients with Canadian operations. We are thrilled to offer our clients expanded technical expertise and services as we continue our accelerated growth across Canada."

Founded in 1989, RTC specializes in the preparation of claims for various tax credit programs across more than 30 different fields in science and technology and has helped clients receive millions of dollars in tax credit refunds and benefits. As part of the acquisition, founder and majority shareholder Peter Kustec will join Ryan as a Principal in the Firm's existing SR&ED practice.

"I felt Ryan was a strong fit because of its reputation in the industry as an innovator of technology and exemplary record of client service," said Kustec. "The combination of RTC and Ryan's existing SR&ED practice opens the door for many value-added opportunities for our clients. I look forward to continuing our tradition of offering our clients the highest quality services and unmatched results."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, provincial, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 20,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/canada. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

