Bring the whole family and join in on the action as cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes, models and years cruise the historic downtown Duncan Main Street. The cruise will start at 6:00pm on Friday the 24th of March. Tail gate parties are welcomed.

DUNCAN, Okla. (PRWEB) March 13, 2023

The Main Street organization in Duncan, Oklahoma hosts car cruises throughout the year to raise funds to assist the downtown business owners with exterior paint, lighting, signage, and other building repairs through its façade grant program. The first cruise is always in March in conjunction with Stephens County's largest swap meet –The Duncan Swap Meet. Event directors from Main Street Duncan, Inc. and the Duncan Swap Meet coordinate on this event since both events appeal to so many car enthusiasts in one location at one time. Tailgate parties are welcome, so bring the whole family and join in on the action as cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes, models and years cruise the historic downtown.

To register for the car cruise, please bring proof of liability insurance and a valid driver's license to the northwest parking lot of 10th and Main Street. Registration is $20 for the first vehicle and $10 for each additional. Only street legal and registered vehicles will be allowed to cruise. No burnouts will be offered at this cruise. The March cruise route runs from 10th Street to 7th Street on Main and Walnut. Designated car club parking is available upon request by calling the Main Street Duncan office at 580.252.8696.

Main Street Duncan is a 501(c)3 charity and all donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent of federal and state tax laws; the program has been affiliated with the Oklahoma Main Street Center and nationally accredited with Main Street America.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/main_street_duncan_will_host_its_first_car_cruise_of_the_season_on_friday_march_24th/prweb19219793.htm