Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 381,457 in the last 365 days.

Main Street Duncan will host its first car cruise of the season on Friday, March 24th

Bring the whole family and join in on the action as cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes, models and years cruise the historic downtown Duncan Main Street. The cruise will start at 6:00pm on Friday the 24th of March. Tail gate parties are welcomed.

DUNCAN, Okla. (PRWEB) March 13, 2023

The Main Street organization in Duncan, Oklahoma hosts car cruises throughout the year to raise funds to assist the downtown business owners with exterior paint, lighting, signage, and other building repairs through its façade grant program. The first cruise is always in March in conjunction with Stephens County's largest swap meet –The Duncan Swap Meet. Event directors from Main Street Duncan, Inc. and the Duncan Swap Meet coordinate on this event since both events appeal to so many car enthusiasts in one location at one time. Tailgate parties are welcome, so bring the whole family and join in on the action as cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes, models and years cruise the historic downtown.

To register for the car cruise, please bring proof of liability insurance and a valid driver's license to the northwest parking lot of 10th and Main Street. Registration is $20 for the first vehicle and $10 for each additional. Only street legal and registered vehicles will be allowed to cruise. No burnouts will be offered at this cruise. The March cruise route runs from 10th Street to 7th Street on Main and Walnut. Designated car club parking is available upon request by calling the Main Street Duncan office at 580.252.8696.

Main Street Duncan is a 501(c)3 charity and all donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent of federal and state tax laws; the program has been affiliated with the Oklahoma Main Street Center and nationally accredited with Main Street America.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/main_street_duncan_will_host_its_first_car_cruise_of_the_season_on_friday_march_24th/prweb19219793.htm

You just read:

Main Street Duncan will host its first car cruise of the season on Friday, March 24th

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more