FlexJobs Announces March Webinar Series: 'Spring Into Action with Your Remote Job Search'

FlexJobs, the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, announces ‘Spring Into Action with Your Remote Job Search,' a special series of free-to-attend, online career webinars held on March 21-23. With 97 percent of people desiring some form of remote work, the series was developed to help professionals better identify and apply to work-from-home opportunities.

Hosted by FlexJobs' team of career and remote work experts, the upcoming events are designed for job seekers across career levels and fields. Each webinar will guide participants through the different foundations of a successful remote career search, including remote-focused applications and virtual interviews. Specifically, the events will cover:



Led by FlexJobs' career experts, ‘Writing Your Resume for Remote Jobs' will guide participants through the actionable tips and tricks for creating a resume specifically for applying to remote jobs. As a remote job candidate, ensuring that resumes are customized for every single position can be key in making a lasting impact in what may be just the few seconds a recruiter or hiring manager spends reading it.

A ResumeLab survey found that 83 percent of the time, an outstanding cover letter was enough to sway them to extend a job interview to a candidate with a less-than-perfect resume. A majority of hiring managers also said cover letters were crucial to their hiring decisions, and 77 percent give preference to candidates who submit one, even if they're deemed optional on the application form. In this webinar, a FlexJobs career expert will discuss how to write effective and standout cover letters for remote job applications––without spending too much time on them.

Interviewing for remote jobs is an entirely different experience than a traditional in-person job interview. In this webinar, FlexJobs' remote career experts will guide attendees through the various aspects of remote job interviews, including what to expect, how to prepare and practice, and common interview questions.

"This curated webinar series comes at a critical time in today's changing world of work," said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs. "The job marketplace is shifting significantly in favor of remote work options, so it's important that candidates know how to navigate current––and future––remote career opportunities. We hope these events equip workers with the know-how to kick start their career search, be competitive, and secure a remote job," Frana added.

The influx of remote work was reflected at FlexJobs, which experienced a nine percent increase in remote job postings over the past year. The career service shared that the following seven categories had the most remote job postings in its database during 2022:

1. Computer & IT

2. Marketing

3. Accounting & Finance

4. Project Management

5. Medical & Health

6. HR & Recruiting

7. Customer Service

Additionally, the top 10 remote job titles posted to FlexJobs in 2022 included:

1. Accountant

2. Executive Assistant

3. Customer Service Representative

4. Senior Financial Analyst

5. Recruiter

6. Project Manager

7. Technical Writer

8. Product Marketing Manager

9. Customer Success Manager

10. Graphic Designer

