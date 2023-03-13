The Nation's No. 1 Real Estate Companies are Anywhere Real Estate, Keller Williams and Compass

T3 Top 5 rankings for 2023 also reveal eXp Realty is the sole brokerage with year-over-year sales volume growth

T3 Sixty, the leading management consulting and analytics firm for the residential real estate brokerage industry, has released the official T3 Top 5 rankings, which list the nation's five largest enterprise companies, five largest brokerages, and five largest franchise brands and five largest franchisees. Rankings are by sales volume for the full year 2022. The dominant narrative is how these titans are navigating the slowing real estate market – NAR reported a 9% year-over-year decline in home sales in 2022 – and softening home prices.

Leading the T3 Top 5 rankings for 2023:



Largest Enterprise Company: Anywhere Real Estate

Largest Brokerage: Compass

Largest Franchise: Keller Williams Realty

Largest Franchisee: RE/MAX Gold, Representing RE/MAX Gold Nation

"The majority of companies listed saw year-over-year declines in production and volume, some almost exactly matching the nationwide market decline," said Stefan Swanepoel, chairman of the T3 Sixty family of companies. "But the notable exceptions, including eXp and the top franchisee, RE/MAX Gold, Representing Gold Nation, showed massive increases despite this market downturn. We applaud everyone who has made the T3 Top 5 rankings in 2023 and look forward to tracking and analyzing their progress."

Largest Enterprise - Anywhere Real Estate

In the ranking of the nation's largest enterprises, also known as holding companies, which combines production of both a firm's company-owned and franchised offices, Anywhere Real Estate remains the nation's largest enterprise by sales volume by a wide margin (44% larger than Keller Williams, at No. 2). Anywhere also led the top enterprises in 2022 transaction sides.

Among the five largest enterprises, all declined in sales volume from 2022, but none had a change in ranking from the previous year.

The composition of the top five enterprises varies irrespective of their structures and includes all sales volume numbers under the same ownership:

Production for Anywhere Real Estate includes that of its brokerage wing, Anywhere Advisors, and its six franchise brands: Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Sotheby's International Realty, Century 21 Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, ERA Real Estate and Corcoran Group.

Production for Keller Williams, the holding company that includes Keller Williams Realty, centers almost exclusively on franchise operations.

Production for RE/MAX is also based on franchise operations.

HomeServices of America production includes 28 regional brokerage operations – including Edina Realty, Ebby Halliday and Long and Foster – owned and operated under the HSA name, along with its franchise brand, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Compass does not have any franchise operations and its inclusion as a top five holding company is solely reflective of its brokerage production.

Largest Brokerage - Compass

The data on the brokerage-owned operations reveals that Compass has retained the top brokerage spot it gained last year for the first time, with 2022 sales volume of $228 billion.

Four of the top five largest brokerages in the nation reported a decline in production and sales volume in 2022, with eXp Realty as the only one bucking the trend. The company reported $159.1 billion in 2022 sales volume, or 20.2% year-over-year growth, as it counteracted the market with its aggressive expansion efforts. Among the five largest brokerages, eXp also had the highest number of total transaction sides in 2022.

New to the top five brokerage rankings is Douglas Elliman, which leapfrogged over Redfin to secure the No. 5 spot, with $42.8 billion in 2022 sales volume and despite a year-over-year sales decline of 16.1%.

Largest Franchise Brand - Keller Williams Realty

Keller Williams Realty comfortably retains its title as the largest residential real estate franchise brand in the nation with 11.3% market share by sales volume and the highest number of transaction sides of any franchise in 2022. Among the nation's five largest franchise brands, Coldwell Banker Real Estate moved up one spot to No. 2 (7.6% market share), with RE/MAX at No. 3 (7.5%), Sotheby's International Realty at No. 4 (3.8%) and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices at No. 5 (3.8%).

The nation's largest franchisee is RE/MAX Gold, representing Gold Nation, which reported an impressive 8.5% growth in year-over-year sales volume, despite the slowing market.

Rounding out the top five largest franchisees across all franchise brands are:

No. 2: Majestic Realty (which operates several companies franchised with Sotheby's International Realty)

No. 3: Keller Williams Realty, GO Network Offices

No. 4: Keller Williams Realty Pinnacle Partners Group

No. 5: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

"In a more challenging market, some numbers – such as the reduction in overall volume or sides – can be expected," said T3 Sixty Editor-in-Chief Paul Hagey. "While there were some shifts among the T3 Top 5 rankings, it is remarkable to see how steady these industry leaders continue to be, despite declining home sales and slowing price appreciation. We will be watching closely to see what changes these companies make to their operations in 2023, and how they continue to navigate less predictable circumstances in the year to come."

About the Top 5 and Real Estate Almanac

The T3 Top 5 provides a preview of the Corporations and Mega 1000 rankings in the Real Estate Almanac, which publish full rankings in April. The Corporations section ranks the nation's 20 largest enterprises (representing company-owned and franchised production), franchise brands and franchisees by sales volume, transaction sides and agent count. The Mega 1000 ranks the nation's 1,000 largest brokerages by sales volume, transaction sides and agent count.

Every year, T3 Sixty analyzes and publishes a comprehensive report on the industry in the Real Estate Almanac. It is composed of five components, published sequentially online in the first five months of each year: executives (SP 200, January); organized real estate organizations (ORE, February); technology providers (Tech 200, March); holding companies, franchise brands and public companies (Corporations, April); and the nation's largest brokerage companies (Mega 1000, May). All research, analysis and rankings are compiled every year by the team at T3 Sixty. More information at realestatealmanac.com.

T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

