The Grant Cardone Foundation Selects Ms. Magdalena Gonzalez as Its Inaugural 10X Kid of the Year

The Grant Cardone Foundation has named Magdalena Gonzalez as its inaugural 10X Kid of the Year, in partnership with non-profit organization Take Stock In Children PBC. Gonzalez completed the Grant Cardone Foundation's 10X Kids University curriculum, which teaches entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, marketing, and public speaking to children of all ages. The Foundation seeks to honor youths who exhibit determination, ambition, and passion. Gonzalez plans to intern at The Grant Cardone Foundation in June 2023, where she will learn from and work alongside staff members. She also plans to start her own marketing firm and non-profit that educates children on ocean conservation.

The Grant Cardone Foundation is honored to select Ms. Magdalena Gonzalez as the Foundation's inaugural 10X Kid of the Year.

This was accomplished through a great partnership with the non-profit organization, Take Stock In Children PBC. Through this partnership, Ms. Gonzalez completed The Grant Cardone Foundation's 10X Kids University curriculum and reinforced her goals through the teachings of the program.

"We are grateful for the generous support of The Grant Cardone Foundation in our mission to empower and prepare youth for a successful future through essential workforce development and financial literacy workshops. Together, we are building a brighter tomorrow for the next generation," said Lidia Vargas, the Director of Development at Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County.

The Grant Cardone Foundation has seen a tremendous amount of talented youth in its ecosystem of community partners. With the 10X Kid of the Year award, the Foundation seeks to honor a youth who showcases determination, ambition, and passion.

"For me, winning means accomplishing my goals, making my loved ones proud, and setting new goals. I think that we always have to look for new goals and continue to improve ourselves, one win at a time," Ms. Gonzalez said. "Just because we win once does not mean we can't keep winning. Winning for me is a motivation to move on to the next big thing!"

Ms. Gonzalez is slated to start an internship at The Grant Cardone Foundation at the end of June 2023 for the summer, where she will learn from and work alongside other staff members of the Foundation.

"The internship at The Grant Cardone Foundation is definitely the opportunity of a lifetime, I wouldn't trade it for the world. It will allow me to build connections that couldn't be made anywhere else. I am looking forward to learning from the very talented and intelligent personnel at The Grant Cardone Foundation. The skills and values that I learn from this organization will greatly be put to use when I start my own businesses and non-for-profits," Ms. Gonzalez said.

"I also have recently gotten accepted into the University of Florida, the school I've wanted to attend since I was 12 years old, and I believe that learning from The Grant Cardone Foundation would greatly enrich my education there," she added.

After completing her education at the University of Florida, Ms. Gonzalez plans on starting her own marketing firm.

"My idea behind this firm is helping small businesses grow. Many of these business owners don't have what they need to make their businesses go from small to big," she explained. "My goal is to be what they need. After solidifying that business, starting my own non-for-profit designed to educate the community, especially children, on ocean conservation would be my next goal."

The 10X Kids University curriculum takes the same success principles Mr. Cardone has taught to millions of entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 companies around the world and translates them into an educational platform for children of all ages. Through the curriculum, children learn entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, sales skills, marketing, confidence, public speaking skills, and customer experience skills.

The Grant Cardone Foundation looks forward to sharing this curriculum with more talented youth in 2023 and recognizing the next 10X Kid of the Year.

About The Grant Cardone Foundation: The Grant Cardone Foundation is an international non-profit organization invested in helping youth in our communities reach their full potential. Entrepreneur and best-selling author, Grant Cardone, created the foundation as a result of experiencing the traumatic loss of his father when he was only ten-years-old. Growing up without a father figure in his life affected him emotionally, socially, and academically. So he has made it his mission to help young adults who may need life and career guidance, just as he once did. The foundation partners with community organizations, municipal agencies, corporations, and other non-profit entities to help deliver energy and educational resources to kids in need.

About Grant Cardone: Grant Cardone is an American author, sales trainer, real estate investor, and motivational speaker. He wrote seven books: Sell To Survive, The Closer's Survival Guide, If You're Not First, You're Last, The 10X Rule, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, and Be Obsessed or Be Average. Grant showed off his sales and marketing process when he was featured in Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, Season 2.

About Take Stock in Children, Inc.: Take Stock in Children, Inc. is a nonprofit organization, transforming Florida one student at a time. Working in every county throughout Florida, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach is 1 of 46 affiliate offices. Their mission is to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for a post-secondary education. Through an innovative multi-year model they provide wraparound services to students, with no drop-off of services after high school completion. Students are matched with a caring volunteer mentor, equipped with academically focused intervention, awarded a college scholarship, and provided with post-secondary retention services.

The Grant Cardone Foundation is a Section 501(c) (3) charitable organization organized under the laws of the State of Florida. For more information please visit https://grantcardonefoundation.com.

