ServiceNow Names Industry Technology Leader Dr. Raj Iyer as Global Head of Public Sector

Former CIO of U.S. Army joins ServiceNow to accelerate digital transformation in the global public sector business

Today, at the ServiceNow FedForum event, ServiceNow NOW, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, announced that pioneering industry technology leader Dr. Raj Iyer has joined the company in the newly created role of global head of public sector.

Iyer, who was previously the U.S. Army's first-ever civilian chief information officer, brings more than 30 years of experience leading technology and business transformation in both the private and government sectors. In his role at the Army, he managed a $16 billion annual IT budget and led the global digital transformation of the largest military branch in the U.S.

"It should go without saying: When governments work, the world works. That's why we need to recognize that ServiceNow's role in this global industry has never been more critical," said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. "Raj is the best of the best. He's the perfect leader to accelerate the mission critical nature of the work we do with governments around the world, to transform experiences for employees, service members, and citizens."

ServiceNow's goal is to transform the way governments serve their constituents. Public service today demands attention to immense challenges, from national security to heart-wrenching crisis and disaster response, to a changing global economic outlook and so much more. At ServiceNow, Iyer will expand the company's global public sector strategy to accelerate the pace of digital transformation for the industry. He will lead the growth of markets across the global public sector, with a particular focus on Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S., by scaling ServiceNow's strategy and capabilities to meet the unique needs of regulated markets worldwide.

"We have a huge opportunity to truly transform the public sector through cloud-based digital technologies," said Iyer. "ServiceNow has the biggest vision for digital transformation at the scale of government, and I'm thrilled to join a company that is equally as passionate and excited about the potential for change as ServiceNow. It has never been easier to leverage the power of a platform like ServiceNow to truly transform how governments serve their citizens."

The Now Platform® — the end-to-end platform for digital transformation — makes work flow across all segments of the government experience, creating great digital experiences and improving productivity for millions. In the past year, ServiceNow has seen strong momentum in the global public sector industry, recently closing consequential deals with federal and other agencies including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the Defense Logistics Agency; the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Crown Commercial Service in the UK; and Australia's New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service; among others.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NOW makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow so employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005167/en/