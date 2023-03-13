Submit Release
CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces it Has No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank Issues

HOUSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNSP ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that it is aware that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has taken control of Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") due to liquidity concerns. The Company does not hold any deposits or investments at SVB.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

You just read:

