The CW Network Renews and Extends Multi-Year Agreement With Youtube TV for Carriage of Its CW Affiliated Stations Across the Country

The CW Network today announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year agreement with streaming platform YouTube TV to continue carrying its CW-affiliated television stations across the country. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are extremely pleased to have reached agreement to continue carriage of its CW-affiliated stations on YouTube TV, especially as we move forward with our plans to transform The CW with additional sports programming and a new slate of prime-time entertainment shows this Fall," said Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network. "YouTube TV is an important partner for our affiliates and us, and we look forward to expanding our relationship and growing our audience via this dynamic platform.

The agreement means that millions of YouTube TV subscribers will continue having access to such prime-time network programming as "All American," as well as new sports programming like LIV Golf and "100 Days to Indy," and the important local news and other daytime and syndicated content provided by The CW's affiliates.

ABOUT THE CW NETWORK

The CW Network, LLC is one of America's major broadcast networks and reaches 100% of US television markets. The CW delivers 14 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to sports and other entertainment programming, and is the exclusive broadcast home to LIV Golf. The fully ad-supported CW App, with over 90 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is the exclusive home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW's primetime programming, live streaming of its sports content, and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST, a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group with 29 CW-affiliated stations, covering 32% of the population. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005321/en/