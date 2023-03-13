Universal Electronics Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on Wednesday, March 22-23, 2023

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) UEIC, the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Arling and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hackworth are scheduled to virtually attend the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22 - 23, 2023.

Management will present on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 1:00pm PT/ 4:00pm ET, and host virtual one-on-one meetings both days. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. UEIC is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices and designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world's leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

