Promoting Olympic Culture; Agreements to Build New University in Canada and On-Campus Film Studio at Camosun College: Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, Inc: (NASDAQ: VEDU)

This is only the Second Olympic University of its kind in the World

Global Private Education Provider with Resources on the Secondary, College, Undergraduate, Graduate, and Vocational Levels.

North America, Europe, and Asia Subsidiaries with 100+ Partners Around the World.

Dedicated Training, On-Job Training, On-Demand Training, and Precision Supply-Demand-Match.

Building Olympic University in Canada via Agreement with Asian Olympic Foundation.

Agreement with Camosun College to Advance Plans for On-Campus Film Studio.



Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU headquartered in Toronto, ON, Canada, is a private education provider that offers high-quality education and industrial resources to students around the world. VEDU aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate, and vocational education to students in Canada. Through technological innovations, that fulfill industrial standards, more people can learn, grow and succeed, to release their full career potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, VEDU has been serving, and will continue to serve, both Canadian and international students and contribute to the industry.

VEDU has continuously innovated and developed, gathered institutes of high school, college, career-education, and universities, and recently developed education-production fusion, with a technology innovation park, a virtual visual production studio center, a wellness industrial training center, and a smart logistic practice center. VEDU established North America, Europe, and Asia subsidiaries with 100+ partners in the world. In the meantime, VEDU has actively participated in charity events and donated millions of dollars and goods to support education development.

VEDU Education-Production is an innovative enterprise model offering dedicated training, on-job training, on-demand training, and precision supply-demand-match. The VEDU goal is to serve the world community and built new and wide paths for Canadian domestic career graduates.

VEDU owns 5 buildings zoned in education and business, a total of 20 acres of lots, and up to 600,000 square feet of indoor facilities, which hosted 2 colleges, 3 high-school academies, 1 youth art center, 1 cloud education platform, 1 wellness industrial demonstration center, and 1 smart logistic practice center. The group corporation’s assets total over 200 million CAD, which is the optimal hardware starting point of education development.

Agreement with Asian Olympic Foundation for Building Olympic University in Canada



VEDU has announced that the Company has signed a formal agreement with the Asian Olympic Foundation and Beijing Association for the Promotion of Olympics-Related Culture, to jointly establish the Olympic University of Canada.

In order to elevate a global view of Olympic Culture, help Canada’s development of national education, and train sports talents, champions, and management team members for the Olympic Games, VEDU is dedicated to promoting the Olympic spirit and the Game’s brand. The Agreement specified jointly building an Olympic University Canada, the world's second of the kind, in Toronto, Canada.

In future, The University will gather global champions and sports talents, and develop a vibrant education system, that provides Olympic Games champions and retired athletes with a new home. On the campus, the University has planned to build a World Championships Center, the Games’ Training Camps, and an Olympic Cultural environment, thus systematically hosting an education-research-production center. This plan has received strong support from the Canadian government.

The plan for the Olympic University program has been formally submitted to the International Olympic Committee, for consideration, by the Asian Olympic Foundation and the Beijing Association for the Promotion of Olympics-Related Culture. It is expected to receive approvals from the Committee, first for the Olympic International High School, in April 2023 And then followed by the approval of Olympic University in July 2023. VEDU is responsible for applications, registrations, and investment with Canadian government agencies, for local operation. VEDU plans to establish the headquarters of Olympic University in its property at 95 and 105, Moatfield Drive, North York, Toronto, the twin buildings and the campus being already under the Company’s ownership.

The Beijing Association for the Promotion of Olympics-Related Culture is a member of the global family of Olympic Games. It was established in 2006, under the approval of the International Olympic Committee and the Beijing municipal government. The mission is to carry forward the Olympic spirit, publicize the Olympic ideology, actively exchange and cooperate with other international organizations and national (regional) Olympic Committees, and jointly develop the technology, education, equipment, facilities and talents, within a standardization ecosystem.

Asian Olympic Foundation is an international organization registered in Hong Kong, China. It is supported and delegated by the Olympic Council of Asia and the Beijing Association for the Promotion of Olympics-Related Culture. The Hong Kong-based foundation has set the main operation developing Olympic culture, art, education, sports, science, and technology, promoting and elevating the international sports of the Olympic Games.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc Cooperates with Camosun College to Advances Plans for An On-Campus Film Studio



On February 23rd VEDU announced that the Company has been selected by Camosun College, a public college located in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, to help turn plans for an on-campus film studio with education components into a reality. The decision to move to the next stage of discussions with the Camosun College to build a film studio is the result of a Request for Pre-Qualification released in September 2022. The Request for Pre-Qualification invited respondents to become pre-qualified to design, build and fund a film studio and digital media education center in exchange for a 99-year lease with Camosun College.

It is anticipated that the discussions will result in a formal agreement between VEDU and Camosun, which will finalize the scope, timeline, and cost to build a film studio with education components.

In spring 2021, the B.C. The government provided $150,000 to aid Camosun in the exploration of educational opportunities for students in the B.C. film industry and the potential development of an on-campus film studio.

Ms. Fan Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of VEDU, commented, “We are very pleased to be selected by Camosun College to move to the next stage of discussions around the development of a film studio on their campus. It reflects our effort to continue our growth plan to collaborate with colleges and create more academic opportunities for students. This will help fulfill our mission to broaden access to the multicultural education system of Canada and facilitate the achievement of students’ full potential.”

Established in 1971, Camosun is one of the largest public colleges in British Columbia with campuses in the Traditional Territories of the Lekwungen and W̱SÁNEĆ peoples. For over 50 years, Camosun has been delivering innovative, relevant, and applied education, supporting communities, businesses, and employers.

For more information, visit the $VEDU website at: https://ir.visiongroupca.com

DISCLAIMER:

CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Media Contact

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Fan Zhou, CEO

905 739 0593

200 Town Centre Blvd Suite 408A

Markham

Ontario L3R 8G5

Canada