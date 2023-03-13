Astral Brands Promotes Elise Von Der Porten to Senior Sales Director of Astral Brands, Canada

Clean and prestigious skincare and makeup company Astral Health & Beauty announces the promotion of Elise Von Der Porten to Senior Sales Director of Astral Brands, Canada. In this new position, Elise will continue to drive revenue targets for the PÜR beauty brand in Canada, prioritizing Shoppers Drug Mart.

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clean and prestigious skincare and makeup company Astral Health & Beauty announces the promotion of Elise Von Der Porten to Senior Sales Director of Astral Brands, Canada. In this new position, Elise will continue to drive revenue targets for the PÜR beauty brand in Canada, prioritizing Shoppers Drug Mart.

"We are thrilled to expand Elise's role to service the entire Astral Brands portfolio," shares Robert K. Cohen, Executive Chairman and CEO of Astral Brands. "Elise has proven herself to be a passionate sales leader focused on strategic planning and prudent fiscal management while keeping the shared success of the customer and the company central. We are confident she will have enormous success expanding the Astral portfolio throughout Canada!"

Elise specializes in retail, cosmetic, and CPG channels with a career spanning over 20 years in fast paced, dynamic environments. She has extensive sales and marketing experience ranging from retail sales, product launch executions, and negotiating new business at the multi-channel global level. She has delivered double-digit growth due to successful strategic planning and budget management, making her well-qualified for her new role.

Elise has been working with PÜR since January of 2020 where she began as the Country Manager of PÜR Beauty, Canada. In this previous role, Elise lead and managed all channels of the Canadian Market. She worked in partnership with North American and Global International teams to execute cohesive strategies across channel and consumer categories. Her previous position with PÜR and prior work experience has prepared Elise for her new role of Senior Sales Director. In this new role, Elise will continue to work with PÜR and will also be able to work with the Astral Brands Portfolio, including COSMEDIX, butter LONDON, and Aloette. With these brands, Elise will continue to build best-in-class relationships both in retail and e-commerce in the Canadian market while contributing to top-line sales, bottom-line incremental value, and operational excellence.

Elise's positive and optimistic attitude, as well as her extensive work and leadership experience, makes her the perfect fit for this new position. The executives and employees at Astral Brands congratulate Elise on this exciting promotion and are eager to see what the future holds for her in her new role of Senior Sales Director of Astral Brands, Canada.

About Astral Brands

Since acquiring Aloette in 1998, Astral Health & Beauty has built up a diverse brand portfolio of prestigious skincare and makeup brands that are inclusive, clean and help awaken the best version of you. From COSMEDIX luxurious skincare to PÜR mineral-based beauty, to butter LONDON 10-Free nail lacquers, we provide skin-loving products for all that inspire and delight the senses. With innovative and transformative beauty, skincare products and more, our Astral mission is to redefine the face of clean beauty. We embrace diversity and develop products to meet the needs of a global marketplace. Our success is the result of entrepreneurial spirit, passion, drive and pushing boundaries, knowing that our commitment to the customer is more than skin deep.

