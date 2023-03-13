Advanced Driver Assistance System Market is expected to grow to USD 79.27 in 2030 with a (CAGR) of 11.5% - PMI
The report “Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Solution, By Sensor, By Vehicle Type,- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Advanced Driver Assistance System Market size was valued at USD 26.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 79.27 in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%”
Key Highlights:
• Veoneer was chosen to deliver active safety solutions based on next-generation vision and radar technologies in February 2020. Veoneers' scalable system was designed to meet Euro NCAP's 5-star safety rating while also providing a variety of driver assistance features such as highway assist, lane centering control, stop and go adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and automated high beam control.
• Continental announced a new ADAS production unit in Texas, USA, in February 2020, with a USD 109 million investment over the following three years. Radars will be manufactured at the new plant starting in 2021.
Analyst View:
The ADAS market will benefit from increased awareness of car safety ratings and lower component prices due to the widespread use of cameras and radars. ADAS systems are being used by major automakers in order to attain improved safety ratings and attract more customers. As a result, top automakers either standardise safety systems across models or offer them as options. As a result, throughout the forecast period, demand for components such as cameras, radar sensors, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDAR would increase due to the rising penetration of ADAS features.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market size was valued at USD 26.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 79.27 in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The global advanced drive assistance system market is segmented into solution, sensor types, vehicle types, and region.
• Based on Solution, Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market is segmented into Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection System, Park assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Front Lights, and Others.
• Based on Sensor Types, Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market is segmented into Radar, Ultrasonic, LiDAR, and Others.
• Based on Vehicle Types, Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market is segmented into Passenger car and Commercial vehicle.
• By Region, the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Company Profiles:
• Continental AG
• Delphi Automotive Plc
• Magna International
• Denso Corporation
• Robert Bosch GMBH
• Autoliv Inc.
• Takata Corporation
• Hyundai Mobis
• Gentex Corporation
• HARMAN International
Key Reasons to Purchase Advanced Driver Assistance System Market:
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a wide range of benefits to drivers and passengers alike.
Some of the key reasons to purchase the ADAS market include:
1. Improved safety: ADAS technologies such as collision avoidance systems, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring can help drivers avoid accidents, reducing the risk of injury or death.
2. Convenience: ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and parking assistance make driving easier and more convenient, allowing drivers to focus on other tasks.
3. Fuel efficiency: ADAS technologies can help optimize fuel efficiency by adjusting engine output, optimizing transmission shifts, and reducing aerodynamic drag.
4. Reduced insurance premiums: Some insurance companies offer discounts for vehicles equipped with ADAS technologies, as they are less likely to be involved in accidents.
5. Enhanced driving experience: ADAS features such as adaptive headlights, intelligent speed assistance, and traffic sign recognition can enhance the driving experience by providing better visibility and reducing driver fatigue.
6. Future-proofing: As autonomous driving technology continues to evolve, vehicles equipped with ADAS technologies are better positioned to adapt to new developments and take advantage of new features as they become available.
Overall, the ADAS market offers a range of benefits that can improve safety, convenience, fuel efficiency, and the overall driving experience. As such, it is a smart investment for both consumers and automotive manufacturers alike.
