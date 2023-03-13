On-the-go Healthy Snacks Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 145.0 Billion by 2028 – IMARC Group
The increasing health consciousness among consumers is one of the key factors driving the market growth.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “On-the-go Healthy Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global on-the-go healthy snacks market size reached US$ 97.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 145.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.02% during 2023-2028.
Industry Definition and Application:
On-the-go healthy snacks are rich in vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients. They satiate hunger and offer energy while on the move, to gym sessions, driving, traveling, and office work. Some commonly included items are mixed nuts, fruits, oats, peanut butter, dark chocolate, granola bars, pita bread, muesli, dry fruits, roasted chickpeas, and yogurt. They are generally high in fiber, healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants such as resveratrol, kaempferol, and p-coumaric acid. They are easy to carry, convenient, portable, and tasty, which help minimize hunger, offer sustained energy levels, prevent dehydration, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation. Nowadays, on-the-go healthy snacks are readily available in hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience and specialty stores across the globe.
On-the-go Healthy Snacks Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness among consumers. In addition, various benefits of on-the-go healthy snacks, such as enhanced bone health, stabilized blood sugar levels, increased nutrient intake, and minimized risk of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and gastrointestinal disorders, are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of gluten-free, plant-based, and organic product variants on account of the growing popularity of veganism and the escalating demand for non-genetically modified organism (GMO) certified products represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing environmental awareness resulted in the introduction of sustainable and attractive packaging solutions that are portable, lightweight, and minimizes carbon emissions which are accelerating the product adoption rate. Along with this, the introduction of snacks with innovative textures, attractive colors, and nostalgic flavors, such as soda pop, jelly, and cotton candy, are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising disposable incomes of consumers, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, and the growing demand for single-serve portable snacks owing to the hectic lifestyles of individuals are creating a favorable market outlook.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/on-the-go-healthy-snacks-market/requestsample
Global On-the-go Healthy Snacks Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
B&G Foods Inc.
Calbee Inc.
DANONE SA (DANONE)
General Mills Inc.
Hormel Foods Corporation
Kellogg Company
Mondelez International Inc.
Nestlé S.A.
PepsiCo Inc.
Select Harvests Limited
The Hain Celestial Group Inc
Tyson Foods, Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, nutritional content, packaging type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Cereal and Granola Bar
Nuts/Seed Snacks
Biscuits and Cookies
Dried Fruits
Meat Snacks
Healthy Beverages
Others
Nuts/seed snacks currently dominate the market due to their associated health benefits.
Breakup by Nutritional Content:
Gluten-Free
Low-Fat
Sugar-Free
Others
Gluten-free healthy snacks dominate the market as they reduce chronic inflammation among patients of celiac disease.
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Boxes
Pouches
Wraps
Others
Wraps hold the majority of the total market share as they offer an unprecedented degree of protection and are abrasion resistant.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Speciality Stores
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Supermarkets and hypermarkets exhibit a clear dominance in the market as they have a wider collection of products.
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2764&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Commercial Seaweeds Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/591618873/global-commercial-seaweed-market-size-worth-us-31-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-9-71
Gummy Vitamins Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/618154185/gummy-vitamins-market-size-trends-industry-report-2023-opportunity-and-forecast-till-2028
Poultry Feed Demand in India: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/618339684/poultry-feed-demand-in-india-market-size-expected-to-reach-inr-1-124-billion-by-2028
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here