Lab Automation Market Future Business Opportunities 2023-2030 | Tecan, PerkinElmer, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Lab Automation Market

Lab automation utilizes high-end automated equipment such as automated liquid handling system, micro-plate reader, and automated storage and retrieval system.

Lab Automation Market Size Projections : Global lab automation market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,903.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

A lot of industry factors, including market size, condition, trends, and prognosis are examined in the market study on the Lab Automation Market. The research also provides a succinct analysis of competitors as well as specific growth prospects with important market drivers. A complete analysis of the Lab Automation market, segmented by companies, regions, kinds, and applications, is included in the study.

A multidisciplinary method called lab automation is used to create and improve laboratory technology in order to enhance medical testing and procedures. Automated procedures, which could be risky and prone to error, have taken the place of the manual ones. Lab automation can be categorised as either pre- or post-analytical. Automation in the lab increases process efficiency overall by reducing waste, requiring fewer reagents, and other factors. Pre-analytical automation includes all processes, from addition and preparation to sample/reagent storage. Up to 70% of errors in the pre-analytical stage are caused by issues including improper storage, wrong volume, and other issues.

Scope of Lab Automation For 2023:

Based on market dynamics and growth-stimulating factors, market research evaluates the rate of growth and market value. The most recent industry news, opportunities, and trends serve as the foundation for thorough understanding. The study contains an exhaustive vendor landscape and market analysis, as well as SWOT analyses of the leading vendors.

Major companies in Lab Automation Market are: Tecan Group Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Hamilton Company, COPAN Diagnostics, Inc., Abbot Diagnostics, Eppendorf, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, UiPath, and Porvair Sciences.

→ Additionally, this report discusses the major factors influencing market growth as well as the possibilities, risks, and challenges that the industry as a whole and key competitors in particular face. It also looks at important new trends and how they might affect both present and future growth.

→ The in-depth review of the global Lab Automation market's new developments, controversial trends, market pilots already in place, challenges, norms, and technical domain.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Lab Automation Market, By Product :

• Liquid Handling Products

• Microplate reader

• Robotics and Others

Global Lab Automation Market, By End User:

• Research Institutes

• Biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals

• Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Global Lab Automation Market 2023 Key Insights:

– Examine the current state of the Lab Automation market and its future prospects in relation to production, Lab Automation pricing structure, consumption, and previous experience.

– The research identifies the many segments and sub-segments that make up the structure of the Lab Automation market.

– Market historical information from 2016 to 2022 and forecast through 2030. Market breakdown information by company, products, end-users, and key countries.

– Analysis of the Lab Automation market's growth patterns, prospects for the future, and contribution to the entire Lab Automation market.

– Report on the Global Lab Automation Market 2023 examines competitive developments such as contracts, the introduction of new products, and Lab Automation Market acquisition.

– To characterise sales volume, Lab Automation revenue, growth potential, drivers, SWOT analysis, and Lab Automation development plans in the upcoming years, the research report targets the major international Lab Automation players.

Highlights of the Global Lab Automation report:

‣ A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Lab Automation Market

‣ An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

‣ Market segmentation up to the second or third level

‣ Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

‣ Important changes in market dynamics

‣ Emerging niche segments and regional markets

‣ Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

‣ Market shares and strategies of key players

‣ Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The research was compiled based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from numerous sources on the parent market. Furthermore, the economic conditions and other economic indicators and determinants have been studied in order to analyse their respective impact on the Lab Automation Market, as well as the current impact, in order to generate strategic and informed forecasts regarding the market scenarios. This is mostly due to the developing world's unmet potential in terms of product pricing and income creation.

